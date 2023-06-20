It was a beautiful day, but warm, on Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church where they hosted the first annual LGBT + Pride Resource Fair.
Many people stopped by during the morning event to take advantage of the various local, county, and state resource and information booths at the fair, which was welcoming and fun.
There was loud music, lots of colorful booths, with Pride banners available and lots of information and goodies. Family members came with their loved ones, old friends met each other again, and new friends were made.
People were having a good time together, sitting in the shade, chatting and listening to the music. It was a supportive and inclusive event, and everyone enjoyed themselves.
ACT for Women and Girls, supporting reproductive justice was there to provide information for people. Tulare County Health and Human Services, Central California Family Crisis Center (CCFCC), Family Health Care Network (FCHN), Kings View/ Porterville Wellness Center, PFlag for Tulare and Kings Counties, The Parenting Network, Tulare County Stonewall Democrats, the California Democratic Party, Central Valley Regional Center (CVRC), as well as other service providers were there.
There were games, a drawing with generous prizes and gift baskets provided by CCFCC
Muriel Josten who stopped by with family members was looking at the various booths and picked up some materials. She's on the Trinity Lutheran church council, and said, "We fully support the LGBTQ community. It's wonderful to see all of the support groups here for those marginalized by society."
Trinity Lutheran Pastor Jodi Golden-Lund said, "We wanted to tell the community that we see everyone as God's Beloved."
This is the first organized Pride event the church has done.
Anthony Ash, CVRC Program Manager at the Regional Center said they provide community inclusion and a sense of normalcy to people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. They work with a marginalized population already, and especially if they identify as LGBTQ. The service provides whole life care for their clients, providing services for a meaningful life for them. There are more than 26,000 individuals they serve in Tulare County.
Tyler Culver from CCFCC said he was really happy there was a Pride event that would reach the LGBT individuals in the community. "I never saw anything like this growing up here in Porterville."
A visitor to the event Kathryn Benander said, "I think it is very important for Porterville to celebrate all of the LGBTQIA people."
"Thank you all for joining us today," said host and volunteer Eddie Chaidez. "It's super important to be visible in the community.” Chaidez and another volunteer were available if people had questions during the event.
"And thank you to the Family Crisis Center for the generous raffle prizes and the beautiful gift baskets," he said.
Chaidez also thanked DJ Montra for providing the music.
Chaidez and Marina Chavez, Division Lead from LGBT Porterville said they recently hosted a game night at Pizza Factory on June 9, where they played Pictionary. They said everyone had a great time, there were LGBT Porterville supporters, family, and friends and everyone was welcome, both young and old. They said it was a nice event with many connections and new friendships formed.
"Thank you to our community partners for giving us, and showing us support. And thank you to the Source LGBT Center, our Gold sponsor. And thank you to all our supporters, all the people who are showing us their love and support.
“We can't wait to provide more events and programs, building more presence in the community."
"Today is very historical for Porterville," said Porterville resident Jessica Mahoney, who attended the event. "We are honoring those who fought for LGBTQ pride, human rights, and equality for all."
“The vendors made our fair a resounding success. And these community partners contributed significantly to the richness of our event, and we're incredibly proud to have had them on board," said Chaidez, who's the Donations and Marketing Lead at LGBT Porterville, who helped organize the event along with Chavez, as well as Jason Scott from LGBT Community Network, as well as the help of many volunteers.