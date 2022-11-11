Trinity Lutheran Church Bazaar Coordinator Dave Hensley, left, Helen Zenz, center, and Trinity Pastor Jodi Golden-Lund display some of the items offered during Trinity’s 37th annual Holiday Bazaar Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The opportunity drawing items include a large quilt, Christmas decorations, and six gift baskets. The bazaar also features craft items for sale, a huge white elephant display and some gently used clothing. In addition, there will be a homemade soup and pie lunch for $7. The church is located at 764 West Henderson Avenue.
Trinity Bazaar Saturday
