Trinity Lutheran Church Bazaar Chairman David Hensley presents a check for $2,832 to Laura Kaylor, director of Valley Adult Daycare Services, right. Witnessing the presentation were Trinity Council President Muriel Josten, left, and Trinity Pastor Jodi Golden-Lund. For the second year, Foothill Presbyterian Church was a partner in the project and also received $1,416 for distribution to its charities. All totaled, $4,249 was raised from the event. It was Trinity’s 47th annual bazaar. Over time, the church has donated $151,000 to local charities.

