People could be able as soon as a week from today see again the glory of the Trail of 100 Giants — and how it was almost lost.
The Sequoia National Forest is shooting for May 13 as the date in which the Trail of the 100 Giants and the adjacent Redwood Campground will be reopened to the public. A group of federal and state legislators along with other dignitaries including Sequoia National Forest and other forest officials received an early chance on Thursday to tour the Trail of the 100 Giants in the Sequoia National Forest.
The tour, which also included a look at the more devastated Alder Grove as a result of the 2020 Castle Fire, was organized to continue to stress the sense of urgency of what those who attended on Thursday refer to as “common sense” forest management.
Those who attended Thursday's tour described the issue as an emergency. Among those who attended the tour on Thursday were Republican U.S. Congressmen Kevin McCarthy and David Valadao and Democratic Congressman Jim Costa.
Valadao currently represents District 21 but is running in the redistricted District 22, which will include Porterville, in the June 7 primary election. McCarthy represents the current District 22, which includes Porterville. If reelected he would no longer represent Porterville but would continue to represent the Sequoia National Forest area.
“We haven't been doing forest management for two decades or longer,” Costa said. Actually forest officials say the kind of management that's been needed in the forest has been lacking for 100 years. Over the last 100 years, officials say the lack of forest management, fire suppression and drought led to the last two major wildfires, the Castle Fire and the Windy Fire that destroyed 20 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias.
On the tour McCarthy suggested a Giant Sequoia special program be set up on the federal level to help the forest service fund its effort to preserve the Sequoias so resources weren't taken from other needed areas. He also said as far as appropriations are concerned, funding for the effort could be set aside as soon as this year.
Sequoia National Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson said while the forest service is working to preserve and restore as much as possible all of its Sequoia Groves — with 85 percent of the groves impacted in some way by wildfires — the Trail of the 100 Giants is the forest service's first priority.
The first priority is to continue to clear the density and all the fuels that can still be seen throughout the Trail of the 100 Giants. While Benson admitted people like to see dense forests, it's just not realistic as it makes the forest vulnerable to the continued loss of its Giant Sequoia treasures.
That point was made when the density of a nearby tree was making the conditions more vulnerable for the nearby iconic Goose Pen Tree, which is actually two trees in one. “You need to take a picture of that to show the committee what the problem is,” McCarthy instructed one of his staff members as he pointed at the tree.
So the difficult decision may need to be made to remove the tree. When it comes to decisions like that that need to be made to save the forest, Benson said, “That's what keeps me up at night.”
And while the overall management effort needs to be drastically increased, the forest service has taken steps to more actively manage the forest, including The Trail of the 100 Giants.
When asked if The Trail of the 100 Giants would have been lost to the Windy Fire if not for previous management efforts, Benson said, “I'm convinced of it.”
But she added about how the management efforts saved The Trail of the 100 Giants, Benson added, “it gives you the inspiration for what needs to be done.”
The management effort to clear the density and the fuels near the entrance of The Trail of 100 Giants came just in time to save the iconic Bench Tree, which has, well a bench, in which people come from all over the world to sit on.
Sequoia National Forest Fire Management Officer Ernie Villa said the area around the Bench Tree was cleared about a year before the Windy Fire. “The timing was crucial,” he said.
It took two decades alone just to clear the area around the Bench Tree, Villa said. A lot of trees killed by beetles had to be removed by fire, he said.
“You wouldn't be able to see across the other side of the trail,” said Villa before the effort to clear the area again.
But the density that needs to be cleared throughout the trail can still be seen. “You can see how think it is,” said SQF Ecosytem Staff Officer Gretchen Fitzgerald. “We need to get in here.”
The Bench Tree was burned by the Windy Fire and still has burn scars but went mostly unscathed. Burn scars can still be seen throughout the trail.
But of course the most famous photos from the Windy Fire came to the Giant Sequoia next to the Bench Tree which was engulfed by flames. But that tree also survived thanks to the heroic effort of forest service Smoke Jumpers who spent three days using a fire hose to put out the fire inside the tree.
Benson said the forest service learned lessons from what happened in the Castle Fire when it came to saving the Trail of the 100 Giants which includes trees that are thousands of years old.
Benson said once they knew the fire was coming toward The Trail of the 100 Giants, she could send in firefighters to put out spot fires before they spread. But she added it helped that she knew the area of The Trail of the 100 Giants as she never wants to put any firefighters' lives in danger.
At the end of the tour, federal and state officials, including McCarthy, and forest service officials planted 10 Sequoia seedlings near the entrance of The Trail of 100 Giants.