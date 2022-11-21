"Such a good time together" and "I look forward to this all year long" were some of the comments on Friday morning at the Southern Tulare County Sportsman's Association Rolling for Ringnecks Pheasant Hunt.
Veterans from all across California enjoyed the 2022 pheasant hunt "Rolling for Ringnecks" organized by the STCSA on Friday together with other veterans organizations.
Organizers Bill and Linda Moench said they expected about 25 veterans to participate in the hunt at the Success Lake Recreational area.
Cory Tucker bagged two pheasants during the hunt before lunch, and had a great time with Chris Peichoto, who also got two birds, with Kevin Vieira who was handling his dog. This was the first time Tucker had been to the veterans hunt, but his son Chase will be in the Junior Hunt on Sunday.
Peichoto possibly got the winning bird with the longest tail feathers of 24 inches. He has been to the hunt 4 or 5 times and said, "It's a great event because it gives veterans an opportunity to be outdoors and form friendships with other veterans. It also allows disabled persons and veterans to come out and hunt, and the STCSA and other organizations make it possible."
"If I couldn't come out and hunt, I'd be pretty depressed. It's a way of life in our family," said Tucker, who was raised hunting. "This is an amazing outreach program."
Greg King from Springville VFW Post 9499 was cooking the hamburgers for lunch on the grill and said they have supported STCSA for about 5 or 6 years. "It's a privilege to do this," he said. Another veteran walked up and said, "You make a very good burger."
Long time sportsman Marvin Green, 93, shot his three pheasants during the morning. He was using an Action Track Chair in the field, that's like a tractor, with two other hunters.
Green has hunted, and fished his whole life. "It's great," he said with a smile. "I got three birds. And I want to do this as long as I can." Green remembered he couldn't go deer hunting until he got his license at 18, so he started hunting birds.
Four Strathmore High FFA students helped the veterans out in the field and clearly enjoyed themselves. "It was a lot of fun and a great way to support veterans," said Ashtyn Perry. "It was also an amazing learning experience," said Paulina Hernandez, who was also out in the field with Jaden Thomas and Dylan Duffey.
The students were at the hunt with Strathmore High teacher Robert Scott who has been a member of sportsman's association for five years. He said, "It's a great event. I brought the FFA students out who volunteered to assist veterans today.
“We are trying to increase awareness of local sportsman's events in the area and participation and funding.
This not only helps the veterans and the junior hunt, but also the general public, organizers said.
The STCSA releases 1,500 pheasants throughout the hunting season of November and December and the general public can take advantage of that.
The club supports more than just the veterans and the junior hunt.
"All of the money that is donated for Rolling for Ringnecks Veterans Pheasant Hunt stays right here in Tulare County," said Wayne Johnson, who was helping with sign-ups and donations.
The STCSA needs more members because they've had a decline in membership as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic like most organizations. The organization began in 1943, and has promoted habitat and wildlife since 1962.
The pheasants are raised by some of the club members, but many are bought for the annual hunt.
Keith Holloway has been to the hunt four times and said, "I really appreciate that they do this for the veterans. We weren't treated so well when we got home from Vietnam."
Victor Marquez, a Navy veteran, traveled from Walnut Creek to attend the pheasant hunt, and said he was invited by David Methvin.
"He told me about the organization and how they make it accessible for wheelchair bound veterans or people with disabilities to go on a hunt,” Marquez said. “They accommodate them. It's so personal and one-on-one. And the camaraderie is there. It's just a great organization and everyone has such a good time together."
J.C. Cook has been coming out to the hunt for five years and usually brings other veterans with him from Fresno. "This is an awesome event," he said, "I enjoyed it and I got three birds. They always treat us right out here."
Cook assisted the STCSA and brought down the motorized Action Track Chair so Green could use it.
"I look forward to this every year,” Cook said. “Thank you to STCSA. And see you next year."