The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday where Chairman Dennis Townsend will speak on the State of the County.
While the agenda is short and concise for Tuesday's supervisors meeting, Townsend will speak to the State of the County after the meeting is opened with the pledge of allegiance and a moment of silence.
The state of the county will be followed by an update from Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman regarding the flooding throughout the county.
A single public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday concerning a Williamson Act Contract cancellation of roughly 57 acres to allow for the land to be developed into a subdivision. The proposed development site, which sits on the Westside of Road 132 within the Visalia Urban Area Boundary, currently is protected by the Williamson Act Contract which prohibits development of subdivisions on agricultural preserves. If approved, the Williamson Act Contract would be canceled and the land would be split into 35 parcels for future development.
This meeting is scheduled for April 4 beginning at 9 a.m.