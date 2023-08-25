Porterville Exchange Club luncheon guest speaker for Thursday was Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dennis Townsend. Townsend shared it has been a busy year all the way around, including trips to Washington D.C. to advocate for water and the continued efforts to improve WiFi in rural and unincorporated areas. He talked about the miles and miles of roads that are being repaired and the much needed rains that we received. In one of the trips to Washington, D.C., he was joined by Tule River Tribal Council's Shine Nieto to also talk about the needs of the Yokuts people. Thank you Mr. Chairman for all of the great information you shared with us. Porterville Exchange Club meets every Thursday at RJ's Cafe & Bakery at noon where everyone is welcome. From left: Past President Eddie Hernández, Alida Verduzco, Pete Lara Jr. Garry Buetler, Townsend, Yolanda Bocanegra and President Elect Richard Villareal were just a few in attendance.
Townsend speaks at Exchange Club
