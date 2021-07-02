Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend said he confirmed in his visit to the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building that his community of Porterville comes together in times of need.
Townsend is the District 5 supervisor and represents Porterville and surrounding communities such as Poplar, Woodville, Terra Vella, Ducor and Springville. The Community Vaccination Clinic is operated by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance.
Townsend was joined in his visit by Brandy Irwin, Director of Acute Care and Nursing Excellence at Sierra View. The two received a tour of the vaccination clinic from Sean Roberts, Field Supervisor for Imperial Ambulance.
The Community Vaccination Clinic launched in May and as of Thursday more than 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. The site offers first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 years or older, regardless of immigration status.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Townsend said he regularly receives calls from concerned residents regarding vaccination and pandemic relief.
Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance is operating the clinic in conjunction with the county. “They have been really cooperative with the county, very transparent. We’ve had this hand-in-hand cooperation the whole time,” Townsend said.
When the chance to increase vaccinations in Porterville through the partnership became available, Townsend and the Tulare County Board of Supervisors was supported the effort and the county continues to help fund the effort and supply the COVID-19 vaccines administered at the vaccination clinic.
Townsend also talked about the effort to maintain roads and infrastructure and support small businesses during the pandemic.
“We tried to push grant money out to them as soon as we received it from the federal government,” Townsend said. “And now with the with the American Recovery Plan act, as we've just received the first portion of that money, a portion of that is going to be used for business recovery, along with still maintaining the vaccinations and the other things that have to do with the health side of things.”
Tulare County is receiving $90.6 million from the ARP. The City of Porterville is also receiving $20 million from the ARP which it will put toward roads, broadband and technology, dealing with the issue of homelessness, assisting small businesses, especially restaurants, and public safety. There will be $2 million set aside for public safety.
Roberts showed Townsend and Irwin around the main areas of the vaccination clinic: welcome and registration, education, vaccination and waiting areas. Townsend and Irwin had the chance to greet Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance staff. Currently, health care workers care for registering patients and preparing COVID-19 vaccines while Imperial Ambulance helps administer them.
Townsend said he had a chance to live in other places in the world such as Italy but remained committed to the area. “We made the conscious choice because this is our family, all of our roots are here, family and friends, and so we made the conscious decision to come back to Porterville,” he said.
Townsend is the founder of the architectural firm, Townsend Architectural Group. In addition to his responsibilities as a Tulare County Supervisor, he's also an esteemed member of the Sierra View Foundation, an organization focused on fundraising for the purchase of medical equipment for Sierra View.
“It's hard to say how much positive impact there is on a community for having a hospital like this in our town,” Townsend said. “If you can imagine not having it in our town, to see a well-functioning hospital is serving the needs of the community in my hometown that I grew up in is huge.
“Here’s another opportunity where they’re offering the vaccination. If the community would continue to support the hospital in that, then that will be a big help.”
For Irwin, the visit reminded her of the silver lining behind the battle against COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, Irwin has supported the Porterville community by overseeing all of the hospital’s areas for the care of COVID-19 patients. This includes the Medical-Surgical and ICU/Critical Care services teams.
“I'm so impressed with the work that we have done at the bedside and for our community,” Irwin said. “With the vaccine clinic, it's just a really proud moment to be a part of the solution.”
Often, Sierra View staff at the Community Vaccination Clinic are members of the departments under Irwin’s leadership.
Since there's no cure for COVID-19,Irwin urges community members to be informed about the available COVID-19 vaccine because it's one of the most effective defenses against COVID-19.
“This is our way to help protect our community, to help protect our nation. This is what we can do to make a difference. We're not going to pressure anybody,” Irwin said. “I think that in the end, after you’ve really educated yourself, you will find it is the right thing to do to protect yourself your family your community.”
Irwin, herself, was unsure about being vaccinated months ago. However, after weighing the pros and cons she decided to receive it. She urges the community to do the same.
The Community Vaccination Clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, but will be closed today in observance of Independence Day.
For the latest information, visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines. For Spanish, visit www.sierra-view.com/VACUNAScovid.