Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dennis Townsend has a goal of changing the formula for funding roads that would take care of all of the road maintenance in the county.
Townsend talked about that and homelessness among other issues during a presentation at the Rotary Club of Porterville meeting at The Palace Kitchen and Craft Bar on Tuesday.
Townsend noted Tulare County actually has more mileage of roads than Los Angeles County as Tulare County has 3,400 miles of roads and L.A. County has 3,000 miles of roads. But in the state funding formula, L.A. County receives $78,000 per mile while Tulare County receives just $7,200 a mile.
Townsend said he understands L.A. County receiving more funding than Tulare County, especially since it has its major freeways, but added the discrepancy shouldn't be that much. That's because the state funding formula for roads is solely population based.
Townsend said he's pushing the idea to change the funding formula for roads to make it 25 percent based on road mileage and 75 percent based on population. He said if that formula was put in place, “It would cover our road maintenance issues.”
Townsend added Congressman David Valadao, whose area includes Porterville, is working on changing the funding formula for roads more beneficial for rural areas on the federal level.
Of course the cost to maintain and repair roads and bridges has drastically increased this year due to the March flooding. Townsend said in an ordinary year the county would spend about $30 million on road maintenance but this year the county is estimating it will have to spend $105 million on road maintenance and repairs due to the flooding.
One project the county is moving quickly on is the repair of the Lower and Upper Globe Drive Bridges. As of this week repairs to the Lower Globe Drive Bridge were almost completed.
While the county has estimated temporary repairs of Lower and Upper Glove Drive Bridges would be completed in mid-November , Townsend said it's anticipated those two drives would be driveable by the middle of this month although repairs on those two drives would continue.
And of course Caltrans is continuing repairs of Highway 190 above Springville which received severe damage due to the flooding. Townsend said the damage to Highway 190 has been described as “probably the worst in the whole state.” Caltrans has stated it hopes to have the Highway 190 repairs from above Springville to the Ponderosa done by the end of the year.
The Ponderosa Lodge was destroyed by fire as a result of the March 10 storm. A blown propane tank was reportedly the cause of the fire.
Townsend noted about 50 percent of Tulare County is federal land which lowers the amount of property taxes the county can receive. To partially make up for the loss of property taxes the federal government provides Payment In Lieu of Taxes, PILT funding, but that funding has only been about $3 million a year, Townsend said.
He did say the county has been able to lobby the federal government for an additional $6 million in PILT funding over two years. He added the county has used additional PILT funding toward a $2 million disaster relief fund that would provide up to $50,000 grants to businesses impacted by the flooding that haven't been able to get FEMA or insurance funding.
Townsend said the Ponderosa Lodge is one of those places that can apply for a $50,000 grant. He added farmers who haven't been able to get funding are among those who the disaster relief fund is intended.
Townsend did say the county's property values have gone “way, way up,” adding the county's budget has substantially increased over the years and is now at $1.9 billion. But Townsend noted the county only has discretionary control over about $300 million of that budget, stating the rest of the budget is tied to state and federal programs.
As far as homelessness the 2023 Point In Time survey determined there were 1,053 homeless in Tulare County, a 29 percent increase over 2019. That includes 300 homeless in Porterville.
But Townsend said he's seen estimates that there are actually a little more than 3,000 people in the county who are experiencing homelessness.
He said reasons for the increase include the Project Roomkey and eviction moratoriums that were in place during the COVID pandemic are no longer in place.
He added it's been difficult to move those living in encampments to some kind of housing because to do so the county is required to have what's considered low-barrier shelters in which those experiencing homelessness can walk into the shelter no matter what their circumstances are.
“We have exactly zero of those in Tulare County,” said Townsend about low barrier shelters. But he said there's no an effort to develop up low-barrier shelters in the county that could serve up to 500 experiencing homelessness.
Townsend added the county now has 800 beds that can serve those who are experiencing homelessness.