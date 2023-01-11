The Tulare County Board of Supervisors kicked off their new year with their first meeting on Tuesday morning where District Five Supervisor Dennis Townsend took his Oath of Office for his second term on the board and was selected to be the board's chairman for 2023. District Four Supervisor Eddie Valero was also sworn into office and District One Supervisor Larry Micari was appointed as this year's vice chair.
At 9 a.m. sharp, Valero rapped his gavel on the dais for the last time as the board's chair for 2022, signaling the beginning of the first 2023 meeting of the TCBOS. He welcomed the large audience to the newly renovated chambers and opened the meeting with the pledge of allegiance and a moment of silence.
The first item of board business was the swearing in of elected officials Townsend and Valero.
"It has been the honor of a lifetime serving as your county supervisor for the great county of Tulare," said Valero. "These past four years, and more specifically my year as chair in 2022, has challenged yet fostered my leadership capacity."
Valero thanked his parents, family, pastors and friends for their impacts on him through his journey to and on the dais.
Townsend will be serving his second four year term as the District Five representative, which includes Porterville, and said he was excited to see what his new term on the board would bring. He thanked a list of people who have encouraged him to continue his journey in local government, and highlighted it was his wife, Cece's birthday.
"Cece, in conjunction with God, has brought me out of my shell where I'm able to serve in these various positions," said Townsend. "There's no way I would be sitting here were it not for my beautiful wife. And sorry to bring up your birthday with a board meeting."
Once the two men were sworn in, Valero announced the need for the board to appoint a new chair and vice chair for the year. District Two Supervisor Pete Vander Pool quickly nominated Townsend to serve as the board's chair, and Micari to serve as the vice chair. District Three Supervisor Amy Shuklian seconded the nomination. A round of applause followed the acceptance of the nominations. Townsend said the theme for his year as chairman will be "Building the Future."
"In choosing a theme for this year, I chose the theme Building the Future," said Townsend. "I think that's what we really do in county governments. We're dealing with the day to day but we're also building the future. Under that heading, over the year, we'll have a few special presentations, and during the meetings I'll highlight what I believe are the primary functions of county government and that is public safety and infrastructure."
Townsend and Valero were not the only two to take their Oaths. Tara K. Freitas, the county's Assessor Clerk-Recorder, and Cass Cook, the county Auditor-Controller and Treasurer-Tax Collector, also took their seats as county elected officials.
In addition to the elected officials taking office, the board was given an urgent item for their consideration. Due to the recent onslaught of rain, portions of the county have flooded and the resources to handle the flooding have been exceeded.
"Emergency calls for service have greatly exceeded our resources," said Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman. "We have excessive flooding in Goshen, Orosi, Three Rivers, Strathmore, the mountain areas. We did have some road closures on Highway 190."
The board was asked to approve a declaration of local emergency to support emergency personnel in regards to the flooding, which was unanimously supported.
The next meeting of the TCBOS will be held January 24 beginning at 9 a.m.