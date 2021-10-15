After winning its first two games of the season the Porterville High football team was looking to get back into the win column after dropping its last four. That wasn’t an easy task as the Tulare Union Tribe came to town with their high scoring offense and ran away from the Panthers 50-14 from Jacob Rankin Stadium.
The Tribe took the opening kickoff and marched 65 yards on 9 plays which ended when Khejay Daniels punched it in from 2 yards out. The extra point was good and Union had a 7-0 lead.
The Panthers responded with a 7 play drive of their own, going 65 yards in 7 plays as Marcos Loya scored on a 12 yard run. Jacob Espinoza booted the PAT through to tie things at 7.
The Tribe would respond quickly, going 61 yards in 3:53. This time quarterback Victor Esponoza would find Elijah Bermudez-Villalobos out of the backfield for a 27 yard TD. The PAT was booted through and the Tribe extended their lead 14-7.
PHS would move the ball inside the Tulare Union 20 on its next possession but on a fourth and five from the 17 a bad snap resulted in a loss of 17 and the Tribe would take over on downs.
This time it took only 1:53 for the Tribe's explosive offense to strike. After a 35 yard connection from Espinoza to A.J. Hernandez pushed the ball inside the PHS 10, Daniels would score from 5 yards out. Once again the PAT was good and the Tribe had extended their lead to 21-7.
On the Panthers next possession Thomas Garcia intercepted a pass and returned it to the PHS 29. Five plays later Espinoza found Hernandez for a 14 yard scoring strike. To add insult to injury Espinoza would pick up a bad snap and run it in for a 2 point conversion to stretch the lead to 29-7 which is where the half ended.
PHS would go 3 and out on its opening drive of the second half and then the Tribe would strike again going 68 yards in 11 plays with Espinoza sneaking it in from a yard out. The PAT made it 36-7.
After the teams exchanged punts PHS would go 62 yards in 7 plays with Kayden Boosalis finding Jayden Montecinos for a 29 yard TD strike and after the PAT the Panthers cut the deficit to 36-14.
After an unsuccessful onside kick the Tribe needed only 5 plays to score again with Espinoza hooking up with Pedro Alvarez for another Tulare Union score to make it 43-14 with 6:01 remaining. Bermuda-Villalobos would score from a yard out to finish the scoring for the Tribe who improved to 3-0 in East Yosemite League play.
The Panthers fell to 0-2 in the EYL and have now lost 5 straight. PHS will look to get back into the win column next week when it hosts Delano.