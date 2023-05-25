The Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium was packed and the energy was high as family members, grandparents, friends, and teachers cheered for their graduates and family members on stage at the 2023 Porterville Adult School graduation ceremony on Tuesday. The graduation theme was "Adult Education is the Key to 2023."
Porterville Adult School Director Lariann Torrez welcomed everyone, thanking Porterville Unified School District Administrators and dignitaries, and recognized Denise Douglas, PAS new Assistant Director, who assisted during the graduation ceremony.
Torrez also thanked the PAS Classified team, PHS auditorium staff, and the PAS and PHS custodians who helped make the graduation ceremony a success. She thanked them for their hard work and dedication to adult education.
At the ceremony there were 154 graduates from Porterville Adult School with 77 walking in the ceremony, 111 receiving their high school diplomas and 43 receiving the high school equivalency.
"Even though we have many other graduates who were unable to be here this evening, we are excited to honor and celebrate those that are here tonight," said Torrez, "These adults have worked extremely hard to get here tonight. I am also excited to announce that we have a husband and wife; two sisters; brother and sister, twins; and a mother and son graduating together.
“All of these graduates now have the key to enter into post-secondary education or the workforce. Regardless of which direction they take, getting their high school diploma or equivalency is helping them realize their dreams. It is our hope that these graduates will use their diploma to go out and pursue their dreams and make them become realities. I am excited for you to hear from a couple of these graduates."
Torrez introduced Arissa Munoz, who graduated with her high school diploma, and received her nursing degree on Wednesday. She said "you can succeed no matter your age." She's finishing a nursing degree program, while having a family.
Norma Elena Hernandez received her high school equivalency certificate during the ceremony. She's originally from Mexico City, and spoke in Spanish and talked proudly about her dreams years ago of being a tourism guide in Mexico. She spoke about how she almost got her degree in Mexico, and years later, after many obstacles, she has completed her high school equivalency at Porterville Adult School and is happy and proud to have this opportunity.
Valerie Craig, Independent Study teacher and Vice President of the California Council for Adult Education Porterville Chapter, presented Ana Gabriela Arcos Bejar with a $250 scholarship. Craig thanked everyone involved who supports adult education teachers, students throughout California who support the scholarships, and said, "Good Luck with all your new doors opening."
Rosalinda Alexander, Field Representative from Assemblyman Devon Mathis' office presented certificates of recognition to graduates Telenia Maria Leeann Johnson who completed the HiSET and high school diploma programs, Corina Lynn Shaler who completed the HiSET and High School Diploma Programs, and Arissa Munoz, who completed both her high school diploma and the Nurse Assistant Programs.
After those certificates, Citlaly Brown from the Tule River Education Center and Heather Teran, Tribal Council Member and Ron Carrillo presented Tianna Vega with a traditional blanket ceremony and a scholarship from the Tule River Tribe honoring her accomplishment at Porterville Adult School and showing the tribe's commitment to her and all students education. Brown and Carrillo talked about the traditional ceremony, saying it showed a lot of love from the tribe.
Later on in the evening after graduation, surrounded by her family in the courtyard, Hernandez said, "Getting the high school equivalency for me it's a big step, and now I will have many more opportunities in life. Education is the key to everything. I'm so happy, this is the beginning for me."
Other students who graduated were proud and recommended the Adult School to anyone who needs to get their diploma or equivalency. Evelyn Sanchez said she was going to figure out what she wanted to do next, but said it had been a really interesting experience graduating from PAS.
Marcela Guadalupe Urista was fulfilling her high school equivalency education requirements and said it was interesting being in the U.S. to get her high school diploma.