THURSDAY
12-May
Porterville Breakfast Rotary & 
Sierra View District Hospital 
Presents
SPECIAL FRIENDS DAY 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
General Admission 6AM-11PM
Food Vendors 11AM-11PM
Heritage Lounge 4PM-10PM
Carnival 4PM-Closing
Outdoor Commercial Exhibits 4PM-11PM
Indoor Commercial Exhibits 4PM-10PM
4-H & FFA Project Exhibiits 9AM-10PM
Barn Closes 10 PM
 
Corkins Farming
Presents
SHEEP SHOW
9:00 AM Ring 1
FFA Lamb Showmanship followed by FFA Market Lamb Show
followed by Feeder Lambs * FFA & 4_H show together
 
9:00 AM Ring 2
4-H Market Lamb Show followed by  
4-HLamb Showmanship
 
EZ Angus Ranch
Presents
BEEF SHOW
9:00 AM Ring 3
Beef Cattle Show FFA followed by 4-Hollowed by
followed by Commercial Bred Heifer Show
 
Porterville Rock & Recycle, Inc. 
Presents
POULTRY SHOW
9:00 AM Rabbit Barn
 
Porterville Asphalt Inc.
Presents
RABBIT SHOW
10:00 AM Rabbit Barn
 
DAIRY CATTLE SHOW
2:00 PM Ring 3
 
MEAT GOAT SHOW
2:00 PM  (following sheep show) Ring 2
 
SMALL ANIMAL ROUND ROBIN
5:00 PM Ring 1
 
HERITAGE ANIMAL SHOWCASE with LUCY FLYNN
followed by
SELECTION OF GRAND CHAMPIONS
Pen of Two Market Hogs
Market Lamb
Pen of Two Market Lambs
Meat Goat
Market Steer
 
4:00-11:00 PM 
Ponyland Petting Zoo
Ponyland Pony Rides
Bungee Bounce
Rock Wall
 
ROTARY STAGE
7:30 PM KJUG COUNTRY MUSIC AT
PORTERVILLE FAIR with 
Callista Clark & Jackson Dean
 
STREET DRUM CORP
4:30 PM~6:00 PM~7:30 PM~9:00 PM
 
BRAD BODARY-STILT WALKING CLOWN
4:30 PM~6:15 PM~7:45 PM
 
WILDLIFE WENDY'S EXOTIC BIRD SHOW
(EXPO BUILDING)
5:00 PM~6:30 PM~8:00 PM
 
BMX PROS STUNT TEAM
5:30 PM~7:00 PM~8:30 PM

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments