|THURSDAY
|12-May
|Porterville Breakfast Rotary &
|Sierra View District Hospital
|Presents
|SPECIAL FRIENDS DAY 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|General Admission 6AM-11PM
|Food Vendors 11AM-11PM
|Heritage Lounge 4PM-10PM
|Carnival 4PM-Closing
|Outdoor Commercial Exhibits 4PM-11PM
|Indoor Commercial Exhibits 4PM-10PM
|4-H & FFA Project Exhibiits 9AM-10PM
|Barn Closes 10 PM
|Corkins Farming
|Presents
|SHEEP SHOW
|9:00 AM Ring 1
|FFA Lamb Showmanship followed by FFA Market Lamb Show
|followed by Feeder Lambs * FFA & 4_H show together
|9:00 AM Ring 2
|4-H Market Lamb Show followed by
|4-HLamb Showmanship
|EZ Angus Ranch
|Presents
|BEEF SHOW
|9:00 AM Ring 3
|Beef Cattle Show FFA followed by 4-Hollowed by
|followed by Commercial Bred Heifer Show
|Porterville Rock & Recycle, Inc.
|Presents
|POULTRY SHOW
|9:00 AM Rabbit Barn
|Porterville Asphalt Inc.
|Presents
|RABBIT SHOW
|10:00 AM Rabbit Barn
|DAIRY CATTLE SHOW
|2:00 PM Ring 3
|MEAT GOAT SHOW
|2:00 PM (following sheep show) Ring 2
|SMALL ANIMAL ROUND ROBIN
|5:00 PM Ring 1
|HERITAGE ANIMAL SHOWCASE with LUCY FLYNN
|followed by
|SELECTION OF GRAND CHAMPIONS
|Pen of Two Market Hogs
|Market Lamb
|Pen of Two Market Lambs
|Meat Goat
|Market Steer
|4:00-11:00 PM
|Ponyland Petting Zoo
|Ponyland Pony Rides
|Bungee Bounce
|Rock Wall
|ROTARY STAGE
|7:30 PM KJUG COUNTRY MUSIC AT
|PORTERVILLE FAIR with
|Callista Clark & Jackson Dean
|STREET DRUM CORP
|4:30 PM~6:00 PM~7:30 PM~9:00 PM
|BRAD BODARY-STILT WALKING CLOWN
|4:30 PM~6:15 PM~7:45 PM
|WILDLIFE WENDY'S EXOTIC BIRD SHOW
|(EXPO BUILDING)
|5:00 PM~6:30 PM~8:00 PM
|BMX PROS STUNT TEAM
|5:30 PM~7:00 PM~8:30 PM
