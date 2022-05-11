Today's Porterville Fair Schedule
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Ag theft ring busted - again; two arrests made
- Trail of 100 Giants to open Friday
- SIerra View to hold public hearing on redistricting Thursday
- Porterville Fair opens today
- Painter wins Central Section Area title
- Old Glory Flies Again: Flag displayed again at Grocery Outlet
- COVID Stats
- Today's Porterville Fair Schedule
Most Popular
Articles
- Gisler Farms closing corn stand permanently
- Plenty of rides at Porterville Fair
- Arrest after father, daughter, dog shot at California home
- The Green Queen: PHS grad a model for cannabis industry
- Former inmates offer others a second chance
- Porterville mom raffling off truck to see son's military graduation
- Lindsay Man Busted for Pointing Laser at TCSO Plane, Blinding Pilot
- PUSD Pathways Director Brown receives national award
- Larry Stewart still pushing story of 'Strathmore USA'
- Trail of 100 Giants could open May 13; Effort to preserve them continues
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.