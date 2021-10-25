The Larry Itliong Resource Center is now officially a living legacy.
“We Are A Living Legacy” was the theme of a day long event on Sunday, celebrating the official grand opening of the Larry Itliong Resource Center in Poplar.
Many of the state's most prominent people participated in the event, including Dolores Huerta, who with Cesar Chavez, co-founded the United Farm Workers of America.
Family members of Chavez and Al Rojas, another co-founder of the UFWA, and staunch defender of farmworker rights, were also present. They were joined by State Attorney General Rob Bonta and State Treasurer Fiona Ma along with Assemblymembers Devon Mathis, Mia Bonta, who's married to Rob Bonta, and Rudy Salas and representatives from State Senator Melissa Hurtado's office.
“Honored to join one of my personal heroes, Dolores Huerta & the families of civil rights leaders Cesar Chavez, Larry Itliong and Al Rojas at the grand opening of Poplar's new Larry Itliong Resource Center!” Bonta posted on his Twitter page.
Itlion is best now as the labor leader of union members who began the Delano Grape Strike on September 8, 1965. They asked Chavez's United Farmworkers to join their picket lines.
The day of events included march from the Itliong Center to the orginal union hall, Reuther Hall. Then there was a caravan to Delano.
The Itliong Resource Center is operated by the Central Valley Empowerment Alliance, a Valley-wide non-profit organization that provides a variety of services.
CVEA provides those numerous services through the center, including food and clothing, health services and programs for youth, including a computer lab.
The Itliong Center is also located adjacent to a building in which a number of businesses were housed in Poplar that was destroyed by a fire last summer. The Itliong Center is working to help the community recover from the fire.
In addition on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed Monday, October 25, 2021 as Larry Itliong Day.
Itliong was born on October 25, 1913 in the Philippines and came to the United States at the age of 15 in 1929. He also helped found the Alaska Cannery Workers Union.
Itilong served in World War II and settled in Stockton. He was involved in organizing the asparagus strike in 1948, the first major agricultural strike after World War II.
In 1956, Itliong founded the Filipino Farm Labor Union in Stockton. Itliong is also a member of the California Hall of Fame.
“During Filipino-American Heritage Month, we celebrate the birthday of trailblazing Filipino-American labor leader, organizer and California Hall of Fame Inductee Larry Itliong,” Newsom wrote in his proclamation. “This month, I had the honor of inducting Mr. Itliong into the California Hall of Fame.”