"The timeless wit and wisdom of Harold and Maude."
About 80 people attended the Friday and Saturday performances of the fabulous production of Harold & Maude at the Porterville Barn Theater.
"The audience just loved it," said Director Bob Merzoian, who received much applause and acclaim.
Prior to the show Friday, the Barn Theater Jr. Company gave a 15 minute condensed preview of Disney's Little Mermaid Musical in the lobby, which everyone enjoyed. Director Mary Shaw spoke about the Jr. Company going to Sacramento February 17 to attend the Junior Theater Festival, as well a Disney Magic Workshop in April.
The Harold and Maude production has a marvelous cast of 12 Barn Theater veterans and newcomers, and the show is sure to please with many laughs, but it's also a timeless story of a young teen trying to get attention. When he finally meets someone in a crazy way, they end up having a wonderful friendship and relationship.
Remaining performances are Fridays and Saturdays, February 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m, with a Sunday, February 5 matinee at 2 p.m.
There's a content warning due to mentions and depictions of suicide, nevertheless the play is funny, somewhat outrageous, as well as thought provoking, and poignant.
The play isn't appropriate for young children, but teenagers are welcome.
Tickets are $15 for adults, Students and Seniors $10 and 12 and under $5. For more information visit www.portervillebarntheater.com
Ben Satko is brilliant as Harold, with Pam Bourne as a perfect Maude. Kate Smith as a self-involved Mrs. Chasen, and Aaron Nucum as Dr. Matthews. Terry Crewse plays Father Finnegan, with other Barn regulars playing supporting roles.
The play is directed by Bob Merzoian with Assistant Director Vince Black and Bobby Styles is producing the play.
Smith said the comedy of her role playing Mrs. Chasen alongside Satko as her son is really fun.. Mrs. Chasen is so rich and snobby, and she's unfazed by Harold's outrageous attempts to get her attention. "I love this show's quirky humor and I'm looking forward to performing," Smith said.
Satko said Harold has been a challenging and fun role. He's never played a serious or morbid character before, but it's been a blast, he said. He thinks it's a funny but important play, and hopes a lot of people will come to see it.
Some of the wit and wisdom from Maude are, "Try something new every day," and "The world needs no more walls." She's talking about inhibitions, physical walls, and spiritual walls. She also says, "Here today, gone tomorrow," talking about the circle of life.
Harold seems to have real fun with Maude, possibly for the first time in his life, and she teaches him about living and enjoying life. She also shares with him some of her story, and background, and she treats him like an adult.
Maude's character is someone who everyone wants as an older sister, aunt, grandmother, or good friend.
An audience member, Nora Richardson, visiting from Fort Worth, Texas, said she was really impressed with the play and the acting was exceptional. She thought they diverged from the movie in a good way in the play, and said, "Communities need to support their local theaters, especially post-pandemic."
Merzoian spoke about when he first directed Harold and Maude in the mid-1980's.
"The cast was superb and it became a Barn Theater hit. It was my fourth show as director, and a challenging one as well. The cast and crew closely bonded, which turned the challenging production into a memorable and delightful experience for the actors and the audiences.
“So, here we are in 2023 with a reprisal of the play, and fortunately Vince Black, Assistant Director, and I are blessed with yet another outstanding cast and crew to work with. We think theater goers will be greatly entertained with this most unusual, funny, and touching play."
Ash Morales and Erik Tyler are in charge of lights and sound with the other backstage crew.
Merzoian thanked Harris Home furnishings for their props and furniture, and sponsors Merle Stone and Mike and Cathy Proctor for their generosity.
Rachele Serna, who's a board member at the theater, said her whole family have become involved in either performing, working backstage,or working on sets, said the theater work has become a family affair,
"Harold and Maude was a great show. The cast was amazing — it's a must watch show," she said.
Another audience member, Cindy Kelly said, "The show was excellent, and the cast was amazing. We really enjoyed it."
Her friend Frances Herrmann said she enjoyed the show.