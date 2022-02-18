It was a day to honor, remember and pay tribute to Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones on Friday as Porterville remembered the second anniversary of the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library, taking the lives of Figueroa and Jones, with two memorial ceremonies – a private one at 3 p.m. for the families and close friends, and one at 4 for the public.
“Words cannot express it. What makes it easier is the outpouring support from Porterville,” said Ramon Figueroa, father of Captain 'Ray' Figueroa, after the private ceremony. “And when I say Porterville, I mean the fire department, city government, and most importantly, the community. To see how much Ray and Patrick meant to them is touching.”
The playing of 'Taps' could be heard solemnly floating over the fence of the private ceremony as Figueroa's grandson, 17 year old Fernando Gabriel Sanchez, played as a call to remember Figueroa and Jones.
Two large wreaths of white flowers topped with red roses and adorned with a patriotic red, white and blue ribbon bore the names of Figueroa and Jones, respectively and stood behind a large memorial that read “We Will Never Forget Our Fallen Brothers.”
The memorial also had the Porterville Fire Department emblem, the names of Figueroa and Jones, and “Last Alarm February 18, 2020.”
Following the private ceremony, family and friends visited, hugged, cryed and shared stories.
The 4 p.m. ceremony began with Porterville Fire Department Chaplain Steve Walker offering a prayer, asking God for His presence to guide and to continue healing while providing peace.
“But we do not only think of their deaths today, we remember and cherish their lives and the love that they shared with us all,” Walker said and went on to talk of how they thought of others before their own safety, and how they ran towards the danger without hesitation.
Walker thanked and welcomed city council members and City Manager John Lollis, as well as several fire chiefs and department members from around the Valley attending the memorial service.
“The wound that came from that day two years ago are no longer fresh but they are deep,” Walker said as he talked about the healing process. “Healing does not mean that we don't still hurt. Healing does not mean that we have forgotten what has happened. Healing does not mean that everything is OK now.”
He also talked about the scars that will remain with families and loved ones for their entire lives.
“Hurts linger with the passing of time,” Walker said as he talked about adapting, perseverance and resiliency before reciting from the Book of Romans.
“Our grief has changed over the past two years. Oh there are most certainly times of tears and sadness brought on by memories that pop up unexpectedly at times not of our choosing,” Walker said as he mentioned birthdays, anniversaries and holidays. “These can bring tears to our eyes, a lump to our throats, a shadow to our hearts. But this grief is not the same as it was two years ago.”
The memories also bring smiles and laughter, he said.
“We certainly mourn Ray and Patrick's deaths, but we celebrate their lives. We remember the fire but we will always honor their sacrifice,” Walker said. “We grieve our losses but we will live our lives with joy and resiliency for what we still have because those we lost loved life and would not want us to stop living and enjoying life.”
Walker also talked about the clock in a memorial box behind him.
“It's not running. That's because it stopped during the fire that took place two years ago today,” Walker said at 4:09 p.m. “It started just about this time.”
He then asked for a moment of silence.
“If you were here earlier, you saw the fire department respond to a fire not too far away,” he said. “You never know what's going to happen, where it's going to lead or what the outcome will be — because they serve without thought of danger to themselves, only to protect. Will you join me in a moment of silence as we remember Ray and Patrick.”
Bryan Cogburn, Porterville Fire Department Acting Fire Chief also addressed the crowd after the Fire department presented and raised the American flag on the new flag pole.
“Before I talk about the flag pole and the rock monument, I want to touch on the timing and the significance of our moment of silence,” Cogburn said. “The moment of silence was held at approximately the same time that the library fire started.”
Behind him, he said, was a clock retrieved from the rubble and debri of the library fire.
“Its arms frozen in time, just minutes after the fire started,” Cogburn said and thanked Tulare Firefighter Josh Ryan for finding it and realizing its significance.
“It is just one example of the hundreds of ways that we received support from neighboring agencies,” Cogburn said.
He thanked the families of Figueroa and Jones for coming up with the concept and idea of the flagpole memorial, thanked the city council, Lollis, city staff and department heads who worked on the project, as well as the deputy public works director, Police Chief Jake Castellow, Battalion Chief Isaac Buller, the Honor Guard, and the numerous fire department personnel who worked to bring the project together.
“All of us worked to make the vision of the families a reality,” Cogburn said. “Today we honor and remember Ray and Patrick.”
Cogburn said the two are also honored in other ways.
“The week leading up to the anniversary we remember them and celebrate them with a couple of adopted traditions,” Cogburn said. “We honor Patrick by wearing our hats backwards.”
Ray had a love for fire service tools and gadgets, Cogburn said, adding he had no idea how many but he often gifted them to family, friends and loved ones.
“So we celebrate Ray by performing axe maintenance in his honor,” Cogburn said. “The flag pole and rock monument are the latest way that we will honor and remember them.”
Following the ceremony, friends, loved ones and the public in general visited with each other, hugged the Jones and Figueroas' families, and visited the monuments.
“It's an emotional time for us, but not just for us but also for the fire family,” said John Jones, father of Patrick Jones. “They don't forget their own. They are the most wonderful, giving thoughtful people,” Jones said, adding he wanted to send a shout out to the Porterville City Council for taking the ball and running with it in reference to the flag pole and monument. “I can't thank them enough. They deserve all kinds of praise.”