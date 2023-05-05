Three players from Nu Breed Volleyball sign with college teams
By MATTHEW BRADY
mbrady@portervillerecorder.com
LINDSAY - Nu Breed Volleyball has had a little more than five years in bringing together talented young athletes from around the Valley. Starting at just 17 they've grown steadily to more than 130 student athletes for the 2023 year. At Reagan Elementary School gym, the Nu Breed team met up with coaches and representatives from Elms College, a Division III school in Massachusetts, Reedley College and West Hills Lemoore, setting up for three of those young athletes to sign their letters of intent.
The gathering had coaches from multiple colleges who would stay after the signing to watch some practice after. With the stage set, Nu Breeds athletes set up with Amaya Keovilayane-Ruiz, Quiana Gibbs and Gabby Leon all along the signing table. With balloons and family gathered at tables, Nu Breed's assistant coach Jana Lara took the mic and introduced the girls.
Starting off was Quiana who spoke about her time with her team and what it meant to be signing with Elms College. “Thank you so much, I'm happy everyone could come, I'm so happy to be here. Thank you to Elms College for coming out here. I've been playing with coach Job for a few years and it's been amazing getting to build up my ability and play with my team they're all amazing. I'm looking to go in to college to help people and to pursue a degree in Chemistry and if I can Forensics.” Quiana’s family was then invited up for a short photo shoot.
Gibbs is the first volleyball player from Summit Collegiate High School to sign to play with a four-year college.
Lindsay High’s Leon, who will play at Reedley College, was next and she spoke about her time as well. “Thank you to everyone who came, my family, friends, and the coaches. I can’t thank you enough, it means so much to me. I've been with the team for a long time and playing with coach Job has been so influential. I've been so thankful for our home and the support we've gotten, it's helped make us into the athletes we are now. I'm looking forward to college and all of the opportunities that are going to come from it.”
Gabby has also taken college classes while in high school so she'll be going for her Kinesiology and Communications degree, which she has only a few remaining classes to take. “If it all goes according to plan I could be finished after just a year since I did so much work beforehand,” Gabby said.
As Gabby's family came up for their picture and then returned to the crowd, the last young lady stepped up to the podium. Amaya Keovilaysame-Ruiz, who will play at West Hills Lemoore, thanked her family and friends as well as coach Job.
“Thank you everyone for being here and thank you coach for helping make us get here. It's been such an amazing experience. I used to be at a different club and I'd played since I was like 9 and just a little kid. But after I left my old team and joined Job and Nu Breed I couldn't be happier. We play hard and as a team we've been so close. I'm looking forward to college at West Hills Lemoore, I'm an extrovert so I love meeting people and talking. Plus with this new independence it's gonna be so fun to go to different states and compete. I'm really looking forward to the future and I have to thank my team and Nu Breed and Coach Job.”
Coach Job Lara spoke about his players while the celebration continued at the refreshment table.
“Our kids have worked hard for these honors; it's a history maker for us that's absolutely true. With Amaya, Quiana, and Gabby, each of them are so unique and they've meant a lot to me as their coach and this team. It'd been an interesting one, getting Amaya, as she initially was cut from her high school team but instead of giving up on her dream, she attended our practice the next day. The next day, and that shows her determination and perseverance and it’s truly inspiring as she has JUCO State Championship coaches pursuing her.
“Quiana, I call her Q for short, is historic as she's the first volleyball player from Summit to sign with a college. This is a remarkable achievement for both Quiana and the entire Summit community and we are thrilled to have her represent our program at Elms college.
“Gabby, who's from Lindsay high, will be signing with Reedley after being courted by some very well known programs. She is an exceptional athlete who will contribute so significantly to Reedley, we'll be missing her but it's good to see her moving on to better things and places. She's been with us since she was young and it's so lovely to see her grow into a wonderful young lady.”