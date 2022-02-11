The Granite Hills girls soccer team has had a great year so far, with an overall record of 17-4-1, and winning of the East Sequoia League with a 9-2 mark. Several senior players were scouted. Yadira Hernandez, Jaquelin Zamora, and Kacey Hernandez all signed with Iowa Weseleyan on Thursday.
Granite Hills coach Daniel Dominguez brought the video call with IWU Coach Bobby Lynch on to the big screen TV and introduced everyone as the conference started. Friends, family, and teammates all lined the room and clapped as Dominguez said, “This year has been good to us, it's hard to even start with these three. They've helped build the best soccer team we've seen in the area. Anyone who doubts this team this year is in for a rude awakening. “It's hard to see these kids take off. But it's even nicer to see them go on to better and better things.”
Dominguez continued. “Our parental support can’t be understated, we've all had many calls and conversations. I'm just as glad to see all of you here as well.”
Yadira Hernandez would be the first up to the signing table. Escorted by her parents, Yadira would happily take a seat as Dominguez said,“Yadira has been here since freshman year. She's been a starter from day one and she will be missed. Running close to taking valedictorian
“Yadira leads by example. We're gonna feel a big hole when she leaves but we couldn't be happier for her.”
Yadira would also make a statement. “I just want to thank my family and coach for all of the advice and for pushing me to do bigger and better things.”
Yadira plans on helping the IWU team with any position they might need but she hopes to stay as a forward. She also is looking forward to having two friends with her on the new team. While at IWU Hernandez plans on pursuing a nursing career.
Next up would be Zamora, also escorted to the table by her parents. Dominguez had this to say about Zamora, “Again I got Jaquelin starting in freshman year. We tend to go back and forth on the pitch but she's the backbone to our defense. Even though we may butt heads we both are always there trying to help the team together.
“She leads our defense and is going to leave a big hole once she moves on.”
Zamora wanted “to thank my family, and friends who believed in me and helped me grow.”
Zamora also looks forward to having friends on the way to IWU, with her plan to focus on studying to be a teacher for special education. “At first I was scared to be alone in a new school but when they told me they were coming with me I felt a lot better. It'll be hard at first but we'll get used to it in time. Even if I don't stay a mid defender I can handle it.”
Last but not least was Kasey Hernandez. “Another freshman I recruited, another big spot to fill,” Dominguez said. “I knew she'd do well and I remember when her parents called me about playing varsity. 'Are you sure she's ready for varsity coach? Could she really do well?' “Yes, she could and she did. One of our more aggressive players, sometimes, Kasey makes me nervous after a foul or a fall. But I know it'll be OK and to trust her. It's her competitiveness that keeps her pushing farther and harder and she represents just how high the quality of the kids we get at Granite are.”
Kasey said “I’m so thankful to the team and to my family and especially you coach for all you've done for all of us.
“I'm so excited to go play at IWU. Having two friends with me is gonna be awesome. I plan on majoring in Criminal Justice; maybe Crime Scene Investigation, maybe a corrections officer. If we change positions in college it'll be hard to move on from being a center mid but I could get used to it. I guess if everything went really really well I could see myself trying to go pro.”