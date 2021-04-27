Three suspects have been arrested in a major marijuana bust in Porterville.
Jun Pan, 33 of San Francisco, Jiahao Liu, 25 of San Francisco, and Ken Huang, 56 of Elk Grove, were arrested.
At about 9 a.m. Monday, detectives with the Porterville Police Department Narcotics Investigation Unit received information of a potential large scale illegal marijuana grow in the city limits. Information received from Southern California Edison was the occupants had caused the malfunction of a transformer due to excessive use of electricity as well as information received from the City of Porterville Code Enforcement Unit regarding excessive water usage. Detectives conducted surveillance of the location and conducted a traffic stop of Pan, who was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Continued surveillance of the location ensued, in which Lie and Huang were contacted after leaving the location in a rented U-Haul van. Both had keys to the location suspected of being the grow site that was under surveillance. A search of the U-Haul, subsequent to an authorized search warrant, uncovered 1.446 marijuana plants. Both suspects were arrested.
Detectives arrived at the target location and could smell the strong odor of marijuana emanating from the building. A search warrant was served and uncovered an elaborate, illegal, indoor marijuana grow, which included electrical fans on timers, and fully functional watering and lighting systems. The interior of the warehouse had been renovated to contain various rooms where marijuana plants, in various stages of growth, were being housed and cared for as well as a room where the suspects were living.
The located marijuana plants appeared to be separated by height ranging from several inches to three feet tall. The location also had a large unattached building that had been renovated to also grow marijuana plants.
Part of the renovation had resulted in the installation of nine residential size air conditioning units to cool the building. Detectives also found the suspects had been in the process of installing an elaborate electrical transformer system to assist with the need for additional electricity, without damaging any additional transformers, in an attempt to defraud Southern California Edison.
In total, Detectives with the Porterville Police Department seized and destroyed more than 7,700 marijuana plants, including the ones located in the U-Haul van.
All three suspects were transported to the South County Jail Facility and are being held without bail.