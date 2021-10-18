The Springville Fall/Apple Festival, which for 39 years pre-pandemic, is renowned throughout California on the festival circuit for arts, crafts, and anything apple related, especially apple pies and baked goods, was back in full form, Saturday.
It was a thoroughly delightful day with gorgeous weather for families, locals, and folks who traveled from as far as Fresno, and Los Angeles, and other far flung areas to visit.
Long time Springville resident Betty Harding, “The Jam Lady” who was selling her homemade jams and jellies near the old Springville Hardware said, “We have sold a lot today. It’s so good to get out.”
Friends and visitors Toni Hendrix and her adult daughter Melanie, and their friend Leni Mortensen were talking with Harding.
“I’m glad they had the Fall Festival this year,” said Mortensen, “never stop having it. I’ve been coming since the very first one.”
“We’ve been coming here from Fresno every year, since Melanie was in a stroller, 25 years,” said Hendrix, “and we always have a great time.”
The Ciderhouse booth, owned and run by Kelley Hansen, was selling her fabulous homemade apple cakes, pies, apple butter and apple syrup, as well as other delicious baked goods.
There were at least a dozen customers waiting in line to purchase their items, and people just kept arriving.
“We’ve had a better turnout than expected,” said Hansen, “because we are saving for our 40th Apple Festival Anniversary, in 2022. This year we didn’t know what to expect due to the name change. But the community support was exceptional.”
A booth nearby had lovely sea glass jewelry handmade by Lisa Metzler. Her sister Robbi said the whole family is involved at the festival and her brother Ken helps make the apple burritos for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) every year. “We’ve had a good turnout, and I’m very happy.”
Jocelyn Mason dressed as Snow White, and stood outside the Springville Water and Power office, with another woman who was dressed as the Evil Queen. She greeted people, and children had their pictures taken together.
Mason gave the children gift bags, and said, “This is so fun. I love the costumes, and, It’s neat to be a princess.”
6-year-old Julia Lopez had her picture taken.
Her mother, Jessica Lopez said, “We just moved to Springville last week, and this is the first time we’ve been here. We’ve enjoyed the food, the people, and all the handmade goods and crafts.”
At the VFW Apple Burrito Stand Frank Wittich said they were selling out of the burritos as fast as they could make them.
Shane Doering and his family stopped by to purchase the excellent burritos. Speaking about the children Doering said all four children, Whiet Williford, Waylon Williford, and Hayden and Peyton Doering would be competing in Jr. rodeo next year.
Leah Mason, originally from Porterville, is now living in Montana, and came to visit for the Fall/Apple Festival to see her friend Ellen Hazelwood, who had a booth selling garden succulents, and art.
Friends Nancy Day and Lydia Venegas had a booth nearby and were dressed in marvelous Dia de Los Muertos makeup and costumes.
They said, “At the Springville Fall Festival there are lots of friends, fun, and getting together and enjoying the beautiful weather. It couldn’t be better.”
With a laugh, Hazelwood remarked, “Local festival draws people from out of town, returning home, and a blending of cultures.”
She said the festival celebrates the changing of seasons for Celtic festival of Samhain, which is similar to the Hispanic festival of Dia de Los Muertos. The festivals honor the harvest, your ancestors, and the changing of seasons.
Walking down the sidewalk with dogs in costumes, the Corgi with the Cowboy on its back was drawing a lot of interest, especially from other dogs, and their owners.
Judy King who helps organize the festival said there were easily more than 1,000 people attending. And all the vendors sold out of all their food. The Women’s Club was taking orders she said, and they sold out all their orders for apple pie.
“People just want to get out and spend time in their community, she said, “And the pet contest was really great. There was a little black lamb wearing a sombrero that was darling. And the Corgi with the Cowboy won first prize.”
Local author Marilyn Meredith was selling her books in Springville Park and said she’d had a good day and it picked up, especially when people came to see all the contests at the park.
Just across the street from the local fire department, long time local artists Diana Mitchell and Jenny Pineda, had a booth selling painted decorations, ceramics, and more, in front of the old house and storefront “The Lantern,” which is run by the talented and welcoming Andrew Delange and Amber Ross.
“It was great seeing all the people come by,” said Delange, “We’ve been here since January 2021, and moved to Springville, and opened the shop, The Lantern, that features local artists, and everyone from California, but especially Springville and Porterville, and some from Visalia.”
Their friend and guest artist, Tatev Sargsyan, visiting from Los Angeles, was painting in the back studio of the shop. She said, “The Lantern in Springville is a beautiful local space for arts, and gifts, hosted by the wonderful Amber and Andrew and their family of three lovely puppies. Be sure to stop by on Highway 190 and “Be charged with light and positivity.”
“But this is the first time we’ve gotten artists together for an event,” said Ross.“It’s great seeing them excited to show their work to each other, and people coming to the festival.”