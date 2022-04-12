The 2022 90th Annual Lindsay Orange Blossom Parade began on Saturday with blaring sirens from antique Lindsay Fire Department engines and modern fire trucks and service vehicles and was viewed by a crowd outside the historic Lindsay Community Theater. And people lined Elmwood Avenue from downtown Lindsay all the way to Lindsay City Park for the carnival and OBF festivities scheduled later in the day.
“We were waiting for this moment for two years and my kids are really excited to be here,” said Yarezth Camardo, who was sitting in chairs with her family. “We are sure it will be fun.”
Janet and Jim Kliegl, with their daughter Katherine Messick and granddaughter Molly Messick enjoyed watching the parade and Lindsay's new director of Public Safety Rick Carillo greeted Molly and spoke with her.
Katherine Messick said, “We are having a wonderful time out here after all the sad COVID time, enjoying the folkloric dances. The parade is very nice.”
There were gorgeous restored antique cars from the 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s from the Loyalty Car Club and Visalia's Model “A” Car Club in the parade, plus fabulous low-rider cars from the 1960’s and 70’s with crazy small wheels and hydraulics that lifted and lowered them, and some that were blaring loud music.
It was an exciting parade, with all kinds of different modes of transportation from many varieties of cars to men riding fabulous horses and mules.
There were fantastic Mexican Charros, with elegantly stepping horses parading with the American and Mexican flags, cowboys, and cowboys riding wonderful mules. There were also a marvelous band, and gorgeously outfitted dancers from Folklorico de Argueno de Mexicano.
“It’s good to have the parade back after a couple of years of craziness,” said Mike Lenihan. Two of the restored antique fire engines are actually from the 1906 Pan Pacific Exposition in San Francisco and are from the Lindsay Fire Department Museum.
Carillo was at the parade meeting and greeting the public.
Lindsay resident Diana Walker said, “Lindsay is a great town for families because everyone comes together for the parade and family related events.”
The Lindsay High School Cheer team was in the parade and everyone greatly enjoyed their routine.
Various floats in the parade featured music, churches, schools like J.J. Cairns, and a few others.
On a float of their own, 2022 OBF Queen Madison Caesar waved to the crowd, along with her attendants Dexire Adame, Sandra Cisneros-Espinoza, Emily Gomez, and Perla Zaragoza-Menzo.
A red convertible car at the head of the parade drove 2022 Grand Marshal Diane Mendivil and 2022 Honored Person Ellen Di Chiera Blumer.
After the parade the festivities moved to the Lindsay City Park where all kinds of events, games and the carnival, musical entertainment and more took place during the day.
At the park Renay Frias said she had been attending OBF for 53 years with her parents and she’s always enjoyed the music and the food, and the whole event. Now she's bringing her grandchildren and family.
Maryann Bolanos was at the OBF Bake-off booth and said she was so glad, “we are back. I hope that everyone is enjoying the festival. It’s great to be back and enjoying each other. Fun. Fun. Fun.”
She said it's so nice to see everyone out and enjoying themselves. “So wonderful, and such a beautiful day.”
Caesar and her attendants judged the various orange flavored cakes, cookies, and breads for the bake-off.
Before that the young ladies participated in greeting people, making the rounds of the festival.
Caesar greeted her family, and spent a little time with friends before being presented to the public on the main stage, along with 93-year-old Di Chiera Blumer.
When Caesar introduced herself and her attendants, she said she was proud to represent Lindsay and thanked everyone for all their hard work, saying, “I’m so excited to be the 2022 OBF Queen.”
Caesar spoke a bit about her accomplishments as a high school valedictorian and more, and graduating Magna Cum Laude from Fresno State with a degree in civil engineering and a minor in construction management.
She's currently working in an Ag engineering company in Visalia.Her attendants all spoke about their involvement in the community, their work in high school, and their educational aims and dreams beyond high school. They aimed to become teachers, architects and a wanted to return to serve the Lindsay community.
Many of the former OBF Queens and their courts have come back to be teachers in Lindsay.
Caesar spoke at length with most honored Di Chiera Blumer saying, she was an inspiration to all and a role model for her and her court, and it’s been a privilege to spend a week with her during the festival’s activities.
Assemblyman Devon Mathis spoke at length to Di Chiera Blumer after reading her history of many accomplishments to the audience, before presenting her with an award plaque and Eric Coyne from State Senator Melissa Hurtado's office was also there to honor Di Chiera Blumer.
DeChiera Blumer worked for the Pacific Bell Phone company for 37 years, moved to Lindsay in 1958, and has dedicated her life to volunteer service. In 1988 she was awarded “Woman of the Year” by the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce. She has many, many more accomplishments.
Rep. Eric Coyne from Hurtado’s office warmly congratulated DeChiera Blumer and said, “This is your day.”
After the ceremony Coyne said that DeChiera Blumer had done more than any four people combined with all her city involvement. Especially with the Lindsay Hospital and the Kiwanis Club. She is a pillar of the community.
OBF Queen Madison Caesar said, “We’ve had so much fun being in the parade and all of the activities.”