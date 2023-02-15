On Monday the City of Porterville began its Litter Abatement Pilot Project, a beautification project taking place along Highways 190 and 65.
The project is being done in collaboration with the Tulare County Association of Governments, California Department of Transportation, CalTrans, and Community Services Employment Training, CSET. The Project will employ individuals experiencing homelessness work along Highway 65 and Highway 190 within the city of Porterville limits. Also included in the work are off ramps and other transportation public right of ways near the highways where litter accumulates. The increased litter abatement will accompany planned landscaping projects along the hihgways.
The Project has been approved to be conducted for three years to increase cleanup efforts to improve the scenic and ecological characteristics of the city. At its meeting on August 2, 2022, the Porterville City Council approved the appropriation of $50,000 of local Measure I funds annually, approved a draft Agreement with CSET to operate the Project, approved a draft Delegated Maintenance Agreement with Caltrans, the appropriation of $110,000 in state funding, and the utilization of $145,000 of TCAG Measure R funds for the project.
The CalTrans funding was provided as part of the CalTrans Clean California grant program. The state has set aside $296 million for the Clean California program to help communities and tribes to clean up and beautify streets, roads and other areas such as parks and trails.
The Project includes one CSET crew through the Sequoia Community Corps completing two cleaning cycles per month along the highways. Employment referrals for the Project are received from agencies such as Turning Point of Central California and Central California Family Crisis Center, who provide individuals experiencing homelessness with case management support and assistance with finding permanent housing.
The income earning project also increases the chance to obtain and retain permanent housing for individuals experiencing homelessness. The beautification project also provides participants an opportunity to learn new life skills while giving back to the community.
To learn more about CSET’s Sequoia Community Corps call (559) 732-4194 or visit: https://www.cset.org/sequoia-community-corps.