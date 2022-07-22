Serendipity is a funny thing. Bert Yarbrough, a Porterville Kiwanis member and leader, was out and about with their Kiwanis team last year looking at yard sales after finishing last year's golf clinic.
Much of what Kiwanis gathers for the clinic comes from the community through donations or from Kiwanis actively purchasing items such as clubs, bags, and balls. The first yard sale Porterville Kiwanis members visited didn't have any equipment available. The next one they arrived at would hold a touchstone reaching back decades.
As the Kiwanis looked around, they saw many different clubs and all sorts of golf equipment available. It was a diamond in the rough and a one stop shop to help get the community equipped for the golf clinic this year.
Yarbrough took a moment and spoke to the gentleman running the yard sale. Yarbrough recounted the discussion “I asked if he had heard of the clinics and how we'd love to use some of the equipment. We told him about a friend named Josh Kittrell who used to host the clinics until he fell ill with Parkinson's some time ago. We weren't expecting what happened, even just a few pieces of what was available would save us hundreds of dollars.”
Little did Yarbrough know they were talking to Josh's son, Alan Kittrell. “I kept speaking with him and when I mentioned Josh he said 'Josh Kittrell is my father!' I was blown away, how crazy is it that we just happened to find each other?”
Aland donated his entire golf equipment collection, with all sorts of individual pieces that saved the Kiwanis program a lot of money.
“I couldn't believe what just happened,” Yarbrough said. “I couldn't thank him enough and a thought just popped into my head. If it's alright, next year I'd like to host the golf clinic in Josh's honor. Alan seemed to really take it to heart and with some tears he told me that would be awesome.”
The golf clinic started back decades ago, but now has been revived with the help of Golf Pro Casey Butler and Porterville Kiwanis. Yarbrough recounted the meeting with Butler.
“We just happened to be doing a fireworks fundraiser and low and behold Casey Butler comes on up and we start a conversation about the old clinics we used to do.”
Butler continued the conversation working with Yarbrough to set up the clinic. “We were just really out to do as much as we could,” Yarbrough said. “Kiwanis doesn't usually advertise its projects and sometimes it's these small connections that make or break programs.
“There's a lot of thanks to be given to individuals and local businesses and thanks to the STEP UP program who helps immensely every time we host a program.”
Thanks is sometimes slow as the Kiwanis both know well. “A lot of the time, you don't know whose lives you've touched with these programs,” Yarbrough said. “Sometimes it doesn't come back until years later. I've had people come up to me mentioning old projects that I did years ago, thanking me profusely and telling me about how it changed their lives.
“It was really similar to Josh Kittrell and I. I remember doing those clinics when I was young and I loved them. They inspired me and they were one of the reasons I joined Kiwanis. I wanted to be like Josh, I wanted to give back to my community. What are the chances, after all these years, we just so happened to run into one another?”
The free golf clinic is being held at Porterville Municipal Golf Course. There are two more days the clinic will be held on Sunday, July 24 and Sunday, July 31.
The program is held before the heat of the day from 8:30 to 11 a.m. There's no registration required and the community is encouraged to bring their own clubs.
Those who don't have clubs are welcome to use the Kiwanis's donated clubs. There will be lunch provided for participating youth after the clinic.
All kids and all ages are welcome. For more info call 559-784-9468.