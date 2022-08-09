Those involved in the making of the movie “Porterville” said they couldn't have found a better location to make the film.
“It's the All-American city,” said Executive Producer/Writer Chris Young, who's the executive producer for the movie. Young also portrays the main character in the movie, an ex-New York City Cop who moves to Porterville to become the town's sheriff and ends up investigating a murder.
While officially referred to as an action movie, those behind the movie also refer to it as an action-romance. And they say it also fits into the new genre that describes some of the productions that's being done today and that's being a “Modern Western.”
As one of the film's stars Tammie Sellers said the movie is a great combination of all three genres. “I love Porterville,” Sellers added.
That was a sentiment expressed by all of those involved in the making of the film. “I love it,” Young said. “It's a great town, small town USA.”
The film's director, Mitch Parks, and one of the producers of the film who also has a role in the movie, Thomas Walton, said Porterville was a perfect place to make the movie.
“I like the aesthetics of Porterville,” Walton said. “The aesthetics are perfect for the story.”
Nowhere was that more demonstrated than at Deamons Diesel where the crew wrapped up the filming that was going to be done in Porterville on Friday. The Deamons Diesel shop was the perfect place for a scene with two of the movie's stars, Shane Woodson and Cody Renee Cameron. The scene shows Woodson working on a car as Cameron walks in complete with a Model T from Deamons Diesel in the background.
“It's nice. It's cool,” added Walton about Porterville. “I definitely like the feel of a small town community.”
The filming of the movie is scheduled to be finished at Lux Angeles Studios in Southern California by August 16. The film will then go into postproduction and is set for a June, 2023 release through a streaming service.
Lux Angeles Studios is a full-service production company that provides, cinematography, lighting, grip, postproduction and production services to a number of clients. Parks was instrumental in the formation of Lux Angeles Studios.
Walton is CEO of PhilaDreams Films, one of the producers of the film. Another producer of the film is Safier Entertainment. It's the job of Safier Entertainment CEO Jared Safier to find a distributor or distributors for the film.
Young and Safier said they're confident they'll find a distributor or distributors. Young said the film will be distributed worldwide as he said it will be distributed in Asia, Europe and North America.
The producers also landed an A-list star for the film in Taryn Manning from “Orange Is The New Black.” Manning has also been in such films as “8-Mile” with Eminem and the Academy Award nominated Hustle & Flow. Manning wrapped up her portion of filming on the movie on Thursday.
Those involved in the movie did some filming at the Tulare County Sheriff's Office substation in Porterville last December. Young said substation commander Lt. Larry Camacho and TCSO public information officer Liz Jones were great to work with in that portion of the filming.
Those involved in the movie said others who were quite helpful included Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance. Some filming for the movie was done at Sierra View last week. They added other locations such as the Bidart Ranch and Prescott Ranch used for filming were gracious as well.
Woodson is also an independent filmmaker who has made six films. He has been in about 100 television and movie projects, including Criminal Minds, Chicago P.D. and Longmire and had a recurring role in “The Young and the Restless.”
“I love Porterville. It's been a great place to film,” said Woodson, adding Main Street is his favorite part of the community. “It's perfect to the story. It's been a great experience. It's quite an opportunity for me.”
Cameron also talked about enjoying her time in Porterville, adding she went to The Mecca. “I played pool with the locals,” she said.
Woodson is one of the main antagonists in the movie along with Mike Ferguson. “It's a really great character for me,” Ferguson said.
“I love it. I love it,” added Ferguson about his time in Porterville. “Everybody's been gracious and very helpful.”
AGUILAR'S ROLE
The movie also has local flavor in Porterville's Homer Aguilar, who portrays a priest in the movie. Young was advised to find someone who was older to portray the priest, but he said he wanted someone younger. “I couldn't get any better,” Young said. “Homer Aguilar is fantastic as the priest.”
Aguilar is also working as a production assistant on the film. “I'm emotionally involved,” he said. “I want to do the best that I can to grow in the industry.”
Aguilar said he wanted to bring “a little bit of Hollywood to Porterville and a little bit of Porterville to Hollywood. It makes me very happy that they were able to come up to Porterville.”
And Aguilar said Porterville will always be in his heart. “I always plan to be a part of Porterville,” he said.
Aguilar also noted to him the most important part of the movie. “When it comes out, it's going to be called 'Porterville.'”