The third of three suspects in a Terra Bella murder case has been arrested, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office stated on Friday night.
During TCSO's investigation they identified the three suspects as 24-year-old Jose Reyes, 23-year-old Jesus Manjarrez and 38-year0old Dan Eli Perez.
Detectives served several search warrants and arrested Manjarrez and Perez. On Friday TCSO also announced Reyes was arrested as well.
TCSO detectives were called to the area of Avenue 80 and Road 264 in Terra Bella on October 15.
When they arrived, Deputies found a man who had been shot to death. The victim was later identified as 58-year-old Douglas R. Cline.
During their search detectives found 12 guns, 28 magazines, 1 grenade launcher, about 5 ounces of suspected cocaine, about a half-pound of suspected heroin and about 3 kilograms of suspected fentanyl.
Manjarrez and Perez were booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Jail Facility where they face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.
Over the last month, Detectives followed up on numerous leads trying to find Reyes. On Thursday, the Homicide Detectives developed information Reyes was possibly in Bakersfield in the 200 block of Monterey Street.
Bakersfield Police then served a warrant at the home and found Reyes, along with an additional outstanding suspect wanted by Bakersfield Police on unrelated charges. Reyes was later booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Adult Pre-Trial Facility, where he faces charges of homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.
Those who have any information on the case are encouraged to call Sergeant Clower and /or Detective Brad McLean with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.