The streak continues.
For the fourth straight year the Barn Theater's Jr. Company has been recognized on a national level at the Junior National Festival.
The Barn Theater Jr. Company attended the Junior Theater Festival that was held in Sugar Land, Texas over this past weekend. At the festival they performed a 15-minute version of Disney's Frozen JR., performing selections from the production in front of judges who are working professionals in performing arts.
The Barn Theater Jr. Company performed in front of director and choreographer Richard Frazier, artistic director of Theatre Macon and Cindy Ripley, a senior educational consultant with iTheatrics.
The Barn Theater Jr. Company won the Freddie G. Excellence in Ensemble Work award for its performance.
In addition Barn Theater Jr. Company members Kierstin Hall and Kai Portervill were selected as Junior Theater Festival All-Stars in which particularly dynamic performers are honored.
"This lovely cast brought the magic and mystery of Frozen JR. to life,” Ripley said.
“Their vocal and choreographic capabilities charmed the audience," Frazier added. "There were beautiful pictures and staging. The kids really wowed us with how specific their characters were."
It's the fourth straight year the Barn Theater Jr. Company has been honored and it's the second year in which Hall has been honored. At the 2018 Junior Theater Festival, Hall won the Freddy G. Inspiration Award, given to an individual or group who touched the heart of the judges in an inspirational way. That year Hall was also one of a select group of students who made it back to the call-back for future shoots for “how-to” choreography videos for soon-to-be-released musicals.
In 2019, The Barn Theater Jr. Company won the Freddie G. Award for Excellence in Acting.
And while the company wasn't able to attend the Junior Theater Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was still honored on the national level.
“I just couldn't be more proud of them,” said Barn Theater Jr. Company Director Mary Shaw. “We are really trying to hold our own in a very competitive world of performing arts. They were better this year than last year.”
Shaw said that's been the case, that the company has improved every year it has attended the festival.
“The next year they get back they're even better than the year before,” Shaw said. “That's the goal.”
Shaw again credited the parents for what her company has been able to do. “The parents have been amazing,” she said.
“They have just been a huge support. We couldn't do it without them. WE have tremendous support from our community.”
Shaw also credited for how those in the company have been able to persevere. “This has been a real tough year for everyone because of COVID, but especially for performing arts,” she said.
There were more than 2,000 youth who participated in this past weekend's festival as 50 groups attended in person and another seven performed online.
Hall said she was eating dinner when she was told by her best friend, Jaydyn Drake, she had been chosen as an all-star.
“'You just got all-star,'” said Hall about what Drake told her. “I was like, 'really.' I was jumping up and down with my best friend. I didn't expect to get all-star at all. Everybody was happy for me.”
And about the entire company receiving the Freddy G. Excellence in Ensemble Award, Hall added, “Everybody was super happy.”
She also said the award was gratifying considering “what we've been through this year,” adding the company has had its share of bumps along the way in preparing for its performance at the festival.
Barn Theater Jr. Company members who attended the festival were: Hall, Drake, Kamlynn Newlin, Andrea Ortiz, Emily Chavira, Lilly Williams, Rosalyn Williams, Damarais Driver, Alyssa Levario, Kai Porter, Rio Porter, Serenity Garcia, Gracelynn Phillips and Kimoriana Cervantes.