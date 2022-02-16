Welcome to Poor Richards — and pasta.
The new owners of a Porterville institution have wasted little time in expanding as they're now ready to open a third location where the former Randy's Restaurant was located on Olive near Newcomb. Along with the Poor Richards on Main Street that opened in 1970, the new owners have also opened a second location at the historic Springville Inn.
Hussain Rayani, Poor Richard's business manager and father of one of the owners, Rasheem Rayani, said it's hoped the third Poor Richards location on the Westside will be open in a little more than week by February 24. And the location on the Westside will also feature several varieties of pasta along with the pizza that continues to feature the traditional Poor Richard's recipe the new owners have kept.
So in a matter of months since taking over ownership of Poor Richards last fall, the new owners will now have three Poor Richards locations.
“We're just looking to reach the Westside,” said Christian Diaz, another business partner, along with his wife, Victoria, in what's now the Poor Richard's enterprise.
And Victoria said the recipe for the Poor Richard's pizza on the Westside will stay the same. “It will be the original Poor Richard's pizza,” she said.
Diaz said they're opening the Westside location to provide a more convenient location for those on the west side of town. While the location will be a sit down restaurant, the owners see it as more of a delivery and takeout location for those on the Westside.
Diaz also added the new location will also help with being able to provide delivery and takeout to the Westside.
But the location will also be similar to the Main Street location as it will sell beer and wine just like the Main Street location. It will also have televisions and the owners are looking to put in games for kids.
Victoria described it as “a pizza place with pasta.”
Poor Richards already offers pasta at the Springville location as well on Fridays. There's also live entertainment every Friday at the Springville location and live entertainment at the Main Street location as well.
The Springville location features a restaurant downstairs and a bar upstairs. Last Friday night Hussain said there were 125 people upstairs and another 75 people downstairs. “It was jam packed,” he said.
He said it's possible the Springville location could serve pasta on more days, but added, “Everybody's in love with the pizza.”
But the new owners said they expect pasta to be popular at the Westside location. “I think pasta will do good on the Westside,” Hussain said. “We think a lot of people want it on the Westside. The Westside want people who really want it.”
Diaz added, “the pasta is going to be a big one there,” when commenting on the Westside location.
Tim Soliman will be the head chef at the Westside location when it comes to the past offerings. One of the featured pastas will be spaghetti that features the Poor Richard's pizza sauce. “Our original pizza sauce,” Victoria said.
The opening of a third location isn't the only expansion the Poor Richard's owners are making. A patio for outdoor dining will be added at the Springville location and Hussain said it's hoped the patio will be open by mid-March. “It has a big space for a patio,” he said.
“We're definitely trying to do well,” Rasheem said. “The whole town's really excited. There's a lot of buzzing and they're really supporting us.”
Rayani added the owners also want to give back as much to the community as well. “We are doing a lot of stuff with the community,” he said.
Christian and Victoria and Rasheem and Hussain were involved in the purchase of Poor Richard's form Mike Freeman, the previous owner, last September. Freeman's family had owned the Porterville institution since it opened in 1970, with Freeman's father, Richard, who the place is named after, coming up with the famous recipe for the pizza.
Others involved in the management of Poor Richard's are Adriana Rayani, Joanna Rayani and Zahra Rayani.