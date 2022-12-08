The Christmas Cabaret for 2022 returned to the Burkey Center on Tuesday and was a performance by students of the Visual and Performing Arts Department from the Burton School District.
Students from all over the district participated in skits, recited poems, short plays and had a wonderful time performing and entertaining for more than 250 family members, friends, teachers and school administrators. There were almost 40 performers in the show, with 8 backstage helpers, VAPA mentors and stage crew.
The evening was festive with lovely holly and ribbons on the rows of chairs, a Christmas tree with Rudolph on stage. During the two intermissions there was hot chocolate, and delicious cookies, cakes and other sweets provided by Silvia Hermosillo's culinary class at Summit Collegiate High School.
Burton Middle School principal Casey Rangel said it was amazing how the cabaret brought the holiday spirit to all the students from across the district. They worked on the set designs, the lighting, the sound, with the help of student mentors who supported the actors. "It's a great event and experience for the whole community," Rangel said.
Beverly Day commented on how nice the decorations were and said, "It looks like the show will be a lot of fun."
A parent sitting in the audience, Veronica Pedron said, "This is a wonderful event and wonderfully organized. Thank you for the support of the teachers, principals, and board members for putting on something festive and traditional."
A woman known as Aunty Window said, "This was an excellent job by the teachers and the kids. They are awesome. And the cakes and desserts are delicious."
One of the favorites of the evening was seven girls singing and dancing to "All I want for Christmas is You." Another fun and animated skit was Elf Boot Camp everyone enjoyed, as well as Saving Christmas, with Santa being helped by Mrs. Claus and elves to help deliver the annual Christmas packages.
All of the skits and poems were festive and enjoyable, and parents were attentive and excited. At the end of the show there was a sing-a-long with all the costumed students singing "Winter Wonderland." And then all the children spoke lines in "Twas the Night Before Christmas" with a Burton District twist. Fun for everyone, a challenge for the actors, and a great confidence builder.
"I'm really proud of all the students," said VAPA director Daniella Lovato. "They owned the show."