Well over 250 people gathered at the Myers Memorial Tree Service on Tuesday night as it was standing room only.
Ernesto Alonzo from Myers Funeral Service and Crematory, welcomed everyone to the service and ornamental tree lighting ceremony "to remember our loved ones who've passed and to honor them." This is part of the poem he read with emotion: "In loving memory, they never go away, we see them on this day." "We appreciate you all being here," he said.
Ed Hughes spoke briefly and then led everyone in singing "Silent Night." The music was beautiful and eased the heart.
Pastor Tom West came to the podium and spoke from scripture, talking about Jesus speaking with Martha after Lazarus had died. "I am the resurrection and the life," West said and he said those who die will be raised from the dead, and "Jesus will live in him."
West then led everyone in a prayer saying, "Father tonight, we have all lost people we love. Jesus shows up, and we Thank You for Jesus showing up. Bless us all in Jesus name."
Justin Witt sang "Do You Hear What I Hear?" Listening to Witt's beautiful baritone in the uplifting song about Jesus' birth and arrival was a balm to the spirit. The song's lyrics about praying for peace everywhere, and the newborn child bringing goodness and light was uplifting.
Pastor Cheri Taylor from First Congregational Church then spoke about how important our stories are, and they connect us to a larger story. “And we have to remember a person and their story and how it affected you. And is that memory sufficient to you," she said.
it's important that our families share their stories. That lets the person who's gone be a part of a larger story. And we remember that we are all part of God's story."
Taylor said how we live our life on earth is important. And God loves us unconditionally, and he has given life to everyone.
“We remember our loved ones, but our life is to be lived,” Taylor said. “And we are here because we are celebrating our loved ones and God has called us to remember and share our stories.
“Tell your stories because we are all part of a larger story."
Witt then sang "Oh Holy Night" before the end of the ceremony, in which Alonzo thanked all the staff at Myers and said they were greatly appreciated and "they do this ceremony with love," every year.
"Thank you all for coming," said Alonzo, who also reminded everyone to have hot chocolate and cookies when they went out to see the tree lighting, which was really beautiful.
Inga Rehka from Springville was at the tree lighting and said she loves the togetherness of the community. "It was a nice ceremony bringing Christmas spirit to all the people together,” she said.