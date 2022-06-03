Up to 8,000 people attended the Porterville High School graduation on Wednesday at Granite Hill’s Rankin Stadium.
PHS ASB President Bailee Cook welcomed the families, friends, staff, and PUSD board members to Porterville High School’s 2022 graduation, saying, “Tonight is the night we have all been anticipating for so long, and all our hard work, time and effort is being acknowledged for one last time.
“Thank you families, friends, and teachers for your support over these last four years, the next step is near, and I know you graduates will all go on to reach great heights, and accomplish many exciting things. Enjoy your night celebrating our outstanding Porterville High School, 2022 senior class!”
Fourteen valedictorians; Cesar Chavez, Leobardo Cota Rios, Sofia Jeronimo, Anahi Ramos, Yahir Rodriguez, Analaura Flores, Vivianne Suarez, Cerina Portillo, Bryanna Hernandez, Andrew Duran, Maycee Hyder, Jasmine Garay, Ethan Merritt, and Andrew Daguman, all thanked the PHS faculty, their parents and friends and family, for helping them through school.
They gave great and varied speeches, nine in English, five in Spanish, with mostly different emphasis. They spoke of changes, struggles, challenges, goals, obstacles, and how the pandemic changed four years of school with half of it in lockdown. And how it wasn't normal. But through resilience and determination they succeeded with perseverance and determination. Some worked so hard they didn’t pay attention to the life around them, and then realized they had to have balance in their life, between academics and fun, and real life. They thanked their parents, PHS staff, counselors, and coaches for helping them get to graduation and succeed. Quite a few were sad to leave, and others said the future is waiting. And they congratulated the whole class of 2022 and said they couldn’t have done it without the support and guidance of their parents and friends.
Analaura Flores spoke about the graduation theme of “purpose” and the changing journey after leaving high school. Their existence and adventures after high school are meaningful and always shaping them, and their purpose is up for them to determine, Flores said.
“So friends, here’s to your purposeful future full of content and life-changing experiences. Congratulations Class of 2022!”
Vivianne Suarez spoke about future uncertainty, and told seniors to not be sorry for leaving high school and growing up. “It is up to us to take what we have learned and face our fears in order to find success, and to make this world a better place.”
Cerina Portillo spoke about learning from making mistakes and bad decisions. She said the most impactful learning comes from experience. Without struggles, you don’t learn, she said.
Maycee Hyder spoke about growing up in the Central Valley, and said she was inspired by the American proverb that states, “'from small beginnings come great things.' I am beyond blessed to grow up in such a small, supportive, safe, and successful community.
“It’s the place where most of us took our first steps, and will most likely have to leave to begin the next chapter of life. Whether that's attending college, going to trade school, serving our country, joining the workforce, or taking a gap year.
“Fellow graduates, I wish you the best of luck in all of your future pursuits.
Ethan Merritt spoke about high school going by fast, meeting new people in classes and sports teams. Although it wasn’t a normal high school experience, it was so much fun, and he has good friends and memories, he said.
He said he was sad school was over, but the hard work and lessons learned would help everyone in their future pursuits.
“But most of all I want to thank my parents and family who always believed, supported, and pushed me to be the person I am today, I love you guys. Thank you PHS, it was great to be a Panther.”
Sdam Daguman quoted the late Chadwick Boseman, saying, "Purpose is an essential element of you. It is the reason that you're on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill. Whatever you choose for a career path remember the struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose.”
PHS Principal Jose Valdez next greeted PUSD trustees, administrators, PHS faculty and staff, parents, relatives, friends and students from the podium, and congratulated the PHS class of 2022.
“I am very grateful for this opportunity to say just a few last minute words to the members of this outstanding and truly special class.”
He asked graduates to applaud the most important people in their lives, their parents.
Next to parents, he said, teachers have the most influential role in students' lives. Almost every adult can point to a special teacher who made a difference in his or her life, Valdez said.
He thanked graduates for carrying the Panther traditions of academic excellence, and being people of character under the most “trying and difficult of circumstances. This amazing class has weathered and overcome a pandemic and have demonstrated grit and perseverance.
“Give yourselves a big round of applause, spectacular class of 2022. You have worn the orange and green proudly over the last four years.”
After he introduced the students or class achievements he had them stand up for recognition
And applause.
Valdez said there were many success stories of the senior class, and congratulated Anahi Silva Ramos, a QuestBridge Scholarship recipient. She was selected out of 20,000 students to receive the scholarship, which will pay for her entire college education at Claremont McKenna College.
He said he was proud of the 14 valedictorians, and asked them to stand.
The class has 64 students with a 4.0 GPA or above. “These habits will bring you much success in the future,” said Valdez.
Valdez said the class has 102 Biliteracy Seals, the most in the district. “Amazing and congratulations to you all.”
More than half the senior class met 4-year college requirements, and 99 students qualified for the California Scholarship Federation). Valdez asked the 99 students to stand up.
There are also 13 students who have enlisted in the military. Valdez asked those students to stand up and said, “Congratulations and thank you in advance for your service to our country.”
“Class of 2022 graduates have gotten into many, many colleges all over California, 23 to Fresno State …. and the list goes on and on,” Valdez said. “214 students choosing to go to a JC and 188 will attend our very own Porterville College. Congratulations Seniors!!!! You are amazing!!!!
“Our Band and Choir have continued the rich tradition of musical excellence. They had a very successful year and brought smiles to many with their music. Congratulations musical Panthers.”
In sports PHS won 5 EYL titles in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls swimming and boys golf.
The girls water polo team won a Valley Championship, and girls basketball team won a Valley Championship. The Girls basketball team is the first ever PHS team to make it to the Southern California Regional final.
“A special shout out to Nseije Ortiz who had a basketball career that will be in the history books forever. She will be attending Holy Names on scholarship. Congratulations Nseije and Seniors!” Valdez said.
“This is truly an exceptional graduating class, both in and out of the classroom. On behalf of the Porterville High School Administration, Faculty and Staff, you have been outstanding, you have made a difference. Best wishes and may all your dreams come true. Go Panthers.”
And with that Valdez told the graduates to move their tassel from the right to the left and presented the PHS graduates of 2022.