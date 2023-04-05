Monache High School Indoor Percussion Ensemble won the 2023 South Valley Winter Arts Association Championship on Saturday at West Hills College in Lemoore.
The group of about 30 percussionists have been practicing playing "Ripple Effect," written by Ian Grom and John Mapes in 2021, since December for about 12 hours a week, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
It was the first time in four years Monache was able to compete due to COVID. Kai Miguel is the head percussion instructor. Front Ensemble Instructor is Savannah Madrigal and the Monache Band director is Justin Adams. Other staff includes Visual Designer Arnulfo Cardenas, and Instructor technicians iEsi Luna, Skyler Ross, and Jose Alverez.
Monache competed in the High School Percussion Scholastic Regional A with 13 different high schools and received an 81.550 total score.
The score was based on music, music effect, visual, and visual effect.
Monache also received the fourth highest score overall, including all who competed in the upper divisions. Monache also received the highest overall music effect score in the entire competition.
"It was a huge win for the music program and a fantastic day and performance," Adams said. "There was no doubt they were going to win, especially since we were coming out of COVID when we didn't have the opportunity to perform. This will propel the whole music program forward."
Jacob Vasquez, 15, has been playing the snare drums for about five years and before that, he played the trumpet. He played the snares in the competition n Lemoore and said, "Playing felt amazing. We played a snare drum solo, and then everyone joined in and the music blended beautifully together."
Libby Sanders played the xylophone and crotales in the indoor percussion ensemble. She also plays the alto saxophone in the regular band.
"It was very successful because we were all focused on the performance — and we played a show, made for percussion, 'The Ripple Effect,' which was six minutes long. We practiced together since December, six hours during the week and six hours on Saturday. It was a great experience for me and everyone else, and we work really closely together, and that's why it was such a success."
Synthesizer player Marriner Christenson said it was an enjoyable experience to compete at West Hills College, and a great way to end the season for indoor percussion. “It was also really fun to get closer with everyone in practice and just play," he said.
Marriner's twin brother, Zachariah, also played the Synth and said he was the one "who dragged Marriner into this," and added he Marriner realized he could make the sound effects and "he was all in," Zachariah said.
"The bands this year — I'm really surprised," said Zach. "The bands are just jumping ahead. Because of the pandemic, everyone is focusing on that extra effort. I was extremely impressed with the Winterline because, at the beginning of the year, five of our 'pit' players learned to play new instruments before our competition season started, and that was really interesting."
Jonathan Torres, who's drumline captain and plays the snare drums, said the competition was a really fun experience. "And being able to see how our hard work paid off was amazing. Being able to lead the kids as captain of the drum line has been very fulfilling, and it almost feels like they are my family.
“We are all so close. And every practice, they come here with the same amount of energy. I'm looking forward to seeing how much they grow next year, although it is my last year being part of the drumline since I'll be graduating. I will be coming back to coach high school snare drums."
Adams said in the progression of the band season, the MHS Indoor percussion ensemble placed third in the second show playing "Ripple Effect." “They liked the feeling, which catapulted them into more practices and successes,” he said.