Hundreds of people traveled from all over the United States and Canada to attend the Tule River Pow Wow for the weekend of Friday through Sunday.
The weekend was full of excitement, friendly competition and awesome prizes for the dancing, drum contests, and more. There were tribes represented from Northern California, Southern California, and all over the country.
And the regalia, or costumes worn by individuals were fabulous.They are hand made by relatives, friends, and family.
Before the Pow Wow started with the Grand Entry on Saturday, the Gourd Dance was held, a sacred dance. When the Grand Entry begins everyone takes part.
Master of Ceremonies Rick Yazzie, of the Dine, from Flagstaff, Ariz., was the Master of Ceremonies presided over the gathering.
On Saturday afternoon, an invocation or prayer was spoken by a tribal member, who spoke about dancing, and having a good feeling, even in the time of loss. He spoke about "All our families who have lost loved ones," he spoke about the Pow Wow Hundreds of people traveled from all over the United States and Canada to attend the Tule River Pow Wow for the weekend of Friday, September 9, through Sunday, September 11, 2022.
The weekend was full of excitement, friendly competition and awesome prizes for the dancing, drum contests, and more. There were tribes represented from Northern California, Southern California, and all over the country.
And the regalia, or costumes worn by individuals were fabulous.They are hand made by relatives, friends, and family.
Before the Pow Wow started with the Grand Entry on Saturday, the Gourd Dance was held, a sacred dance. When the Grand Entry begins everyone takes part.
Master of Ceremonies Rick Yazzie, of the Dine, from Flagstaff, Arizona was the Master of Ceremonies presided over the gathering.
On Saturday afternoon, an invocation or prayer was spoken by a tribal member, who spoke about dancing, and having a good feeling, even in the time of loss. "All our families who have lost loved ones.” He spoke about the Pow Wow being a gathering and a time to be together. "Creator bless these songs, and this dance. We pray, and we come to give you thanks."
Afterwards, Jerry Caruthers welcomed everyone, and wished them the best, and said he hoped they enjoyed their weekend. He announced the Victory dance, and he thanked the Tule River Veterans Post 1987, who helped lead the grand entry, and asked for a round of applause.
Then he announced the Head Woman Dancer and the Head Man Dancer, and thanked Tule River for their hospitality.
The dances continued and Sr. Princesses and junior princesses for 2022-23 that were all in the grand entry, with Silver State Gourd Society 2019-23 Joelle Rochas, Santa Rosa Rancheria Jr. Princess 2022-22 Naveena Herrera, Tule River Jr. Princess 2022-23 Aolani Sky Le Master, Stockton Community Pow Wow Princess 2022-23 Kiona Young, and Tule River Miss Pow Wow Princess 2022-23 Norissa Franco, and Sierra Mono Museum Jr. Princess Serenity Vasquez, with Santa Rosa Rancheria Sr. Princess Ruby Atwell Garcia.
Norissa Franco said being the Tule River Princess was a huge honor, and she's thankful to be able to represent her tribe at other Pow Wows. She attends Porterville High and is part of the Academy of Health Sciences.
All of the young ladies were involved in their communities and are proud to represent their communities.
Douglas Scholfield from the Wintu and Pit River Tribe, near Mt. Shasta and Mt. Lassen, spoke about the fires last year in the Tule River land that burned over on the ridge near McCarthy Ranch when the Pow Wow was held, and he mentioned the fires that are happening in the Lake Shasta area now.
"It's always a good reason to have a gathering, to travel and meet neighboring tribes. Pow Wow fit the bill.
“The competition element makes for good camaraderie between tribal dancers, and the gifts and prizes are good motives for the Pow Wows to continue. They are also a great way to meet old friends and make new ones."
Master of Ceremonies Rick Yazzie, from the Dine tribe, in Flagstaff, has been coming to the Central Valley for more than 20 years working at various Pow Wows in the area, from Fresno to Bakersfield and farther. "We come to see old friends and make new ones. It's all about fellowship," he said, "And I've watched lots of these dancers grow from tiny tots to adults this way."
Art Martinez spoke kindly about former long time Master of Ceremonies and announcer Monte Williams who passed away recently, and said it was a real shock to the community. Williams had a wonderful relationship with the Tule River Tribe and found healing there. A dance and give away was held in his honor.
Robin Burrough from the Tule River Elders Committee was enjoying an afternoon with Karen Shaw from Fort McDowell, Yavapai Nation, in Arizona. He said, "We enjoy coming to the Pow Wow and meeting people from all over the nation."
Some vendors from nearby said the Pow Wow was a great family day, as well as cultural experience, with lots of good food, and vendors.