It was a colorful celebration of life with numerous altars, each representing a deceased loved one, sparkling with light, Tuesday night at Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana Community Center during the 19th annual Dia de los Muertos – Day of the Dead -- cultural event and dinner.
The evening opened with guests visiting the altars as they remembered the person represented.
Eden Santos explained the front exhibit which included dozens of skulls, crosses, candles, marigolds and palm trees.
“Different states in Mexico celebrate different ways,” she said as she went on to explain what represented water, flowers and food.
She talked of visiting the underworld and explained that each altar should have elements of water, salt, flowers and candles.
“The scents of the flowers guides the departed back,” she said. “The altar does not have to be structure. We try to rescue prehistoric elements. That makes our altars unique.”
“There’s no rules,” she said later in the program about the making of the altars. “Follow your heart. Follow your senses. The basic elements, we can help you with that.”
One of the altars represented the life of Grace Munoz, a beloved community leader with Toys for Tots, Porterville Area Community Council, Salvation Army, and dozens of other programs, who died in the spring.
The colorful altar was covered in photographs, orange marigolds, candles, and everything she represented and loved – red hats, awards, rebosos – long colorful scarves worn over the shoulders, her Mariachi outfit, her christening gown, rosaries, dainty handkerchiefs, her 2020 Census facemask, a basket of fruit, photographs from her childhood, newspaper articles, and a porcelain doll representing her huge personal collection of porcelain, Japanese and China dolls, a bowl of Cheetos, and dozens of butterflies throughout.
Standing at the altar was her sister Mary Munoz from Clovis.
“She had separate worlds – her world in Porterville and a world with family. We were so close,” said Mary Munoz as she crossed two fingers to show how close they were. “I thought I knew everything about her.”
Mary Munoz pointed out a photograph of two young children at a television studio.
“That’s Grace and that’s me. She sang on a TV station in Dinuba – That’s Emilio Fuentes, he had a TV show,” she said. “We grew up in a musical family. Our parents taught us from Day 1. Giving back to the community is something she picked up from my mom.”
Mary Munoz also shared a story of how the two sisters saw a butterfly shortly after their mother passed. And when her sister passed, she said, she was in the back yard when two butterflies fluttered around.
“I said that’s mom and Grace is now with her,” she said as she wiped away at tears and pointed to a sheer curtain with velvet butterflies at the back of the altar. “Then I found those curtains with the butterflies at her home.”
And so it was at each altar, with loved ones remembering the lives of their departed.
“Folks go to all the altars, one at a time, and each one has some symbolisms of who they were,” said Roberto de la Rosa, President of CHMA. “The way we remember them is the way they come back to us.”
Nearby, Claudia de la Rosa, dressed in a long black dress and black lace scarf over her head, lit candles at an altar honoring activist Cesar Chavez.
“Welcome to the 19th annual Dia de los Muertos event,” said de la Rosa in English, as his wife, Theresa de la Rosa translated to Spanish. They thanked all the artists and explained the evening.
He introduced Xico Garza who continued with ceremonial sage prayer and song at each altar, starting with Grace Munoz’s altar.
In another room, Julio Ramirez, worked with a wood-engraving process as he explained the making of colorful prints honoring the artist Jose Guadalupe Posada, 1852-1913.