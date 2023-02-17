It couldn't have been a more perfect day for the unveiling of the newest additions to the Porterville Library-Junctions initiative, as two identical libraries were unveiled by Sierra View Medical Center's CEO Donna Hefner. One library junction stands close to the hospital's main entrance, and the other is placed outside the south entrance of the medical labs located on Pearson Drive.
The initiative's mission is to dedicate 100 library junctions throughout and beyond Porterville, honoring the two heroes who lost their lives during the tragic fire that destroyed the library on February 18, 2020.
With a small ribbon cutting ceremony attended by the families of fallen Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, Sierra View staff and city dignitaries, Hefner announced the grand opening of Sierra View's little library junctions. The two new libraries bring the Porterville Library-Junctions total little library count to 37 libraries.
"I would like to recognize the families of Raymond and Patrick and thank you for joining us and supporting us today," said Hefner. "We only wish that this small gesture shows you how much this community appreciated the sacrifice of your families and your sons. I would like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting this wonderful project that gives back to our community and honors our local fallen heroes Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones."
A stunning bright red, wooden, fire engine themed library is now available for use to the public just outside the front doors of the hospital. Hefner noted the Volunteer League, also known as the Pink Ladies, had made sure the library was stocked with books for all ages and audiences. The Pink Ladies also funded a twin fire engine themed library which is located outside of the medical labs on Pearson Drive.
"A special thank you to the Sierra View Foundation for funding the Little Library Project Fire Engine number 1 that will stand here at our Main Hospital and a special thank you to the Sierra View Volunteer League for funding the identical twin fire engine number 2 that will stand near the walking path at our Medical Office Building on Pearson," said Hefner. "In addition, the Volunteer League has graciously filled our libraries with books for all ages and will continue to keep them well stocked for the community to enjoy."
Tim Baker and his wife Janet, two of the minds behind the initiative, were overjoyed to be celebrating the opening of additional libraries.
"The only reason that this project keeps going forward towards its goal is because hundreds of good people are stepping up to the plate, advancing it to reality," said Tim Baker.
Baker introduced Karen Vanni, a director on the board for Read For Life. Vanni stated one of the organization's focuses is bringing accessibility to books and literacy to infants and toddlers. She said the little library project has been a huge beneficial resource for her in fulfilling that goal.
"That's one of our missions, to donate books to the little libraries to be put into various boxes throughout the community that are specific to infants and toddlers," said Vanni.
The ceremony was bittersweet with plenty of smiles shared by the Jones and Figueroa families, but a few tears were shed as well.
Today marks the third anniversary of the library fire, and the deaths of two brave men.
"It means the world to us," said Katie Jones, Firefighter Patrick Jones' sister. "As Tim mentioned, the legacy will always live on because of our brothers. It reinstates joy into our hearts that no one is ever going to forget them."