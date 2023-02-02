Parents were greatly enthusiastic about Phil Wright and his marvelous choreography and teaching.
Angela Butler has been the director of Sensations Baton and Dance Studio in Porterville for more than 30 years and has a passion for teaching students. She says dance keeps the kids moving and active, as well as helping them socially and emotionally, especially since the hardships of the pandemic.
Dancing also helps with coordination, academics, and math, Butler said. It also helps students excel at schooling, and helps them with friendships and learning. As a whole it keeps not just kids, but helps adults stay fit and healthy.
Butler and her colleagues at the studio were absolutely thrilled to have renowned choreographer and executive producer of "Disney Fam Jam " Phil Wright teach 3 sessions of Hip Hop dance to students ages 4 and up at Sensations on Wednesday.
Wright has been teaching dance for more than a decade, and is a professional dancer. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the music and hip hop scene including Cardi B & G Eazy, Pharrell Williams, M.C. Hammer, Aloe Blacc, Will Smith and more. He also teaches for Millennium Dance Complex, Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio and Playground LA.
It was great to see Wright teaching dance moves and watching the students repeating moves, motivating them and progressing from easy to more complex and challenging dance moves. He had the kids talking and shouting at various times, and following the moves he showed them.
It all looked so fun, and enjoyable, and that's what Wright encourages. During the class, he would have the students follow along, and then practice while he watched. Then he would have them all relax and run around and have fun. The class was more than an hour long, with breaks.
After the class, Wright spoke to everyone, both parents and students, saying "We have to encourage fun and enjoy what we are doing no matter what. And we have to understand that we are all human, and take away the pressure. Enjoy what you are doing."
Parents and other students watched Wright teaching the class in the studio, looking through the various windows without disturbing them. It was really interesting and encouraging to watch.
Chaylin Nelson, spoke about her daughter Aubree, 7, who was learning in Wright's first class. She said Aubree loves Sensations Baton and Dance Company because Butler has pulled her out of her comfort zone. She dances 4 days a week learning baton, hip hop, lyrical dance, tumbling and private lesions. "We are so grateful. Angela has given Aubree this amazing opportunity to learn from the best, Phil Wright."
Janie Nelson spoke about her daughters Emma and Penelope, 5 and 6, enjoying being part of Sensations and said, "Having Phil Wright teaching them a choreography routine has been a privilege. And Angela loves teaching dance and giving her students the opportunity to be taught by Wright demonstrates how passionate she is about dance and her students."
Julie Correa, the mother of teenager Jayden Pilkinton said, "I'm so excited to have Phil here at the studio.
My daughter had the pleasure of being on Phil's show Disney Fam Jam in early 2020 and it was such a memorable experience for me as a parent. Definitely one of the most exciting days of our lives!
"So to see the girls be able to dance with Phil again and have him come to Porterville is quite a moment. I'm so proud of Angela and all the dancers."
"I think this is an amazing opportunity to learn from a world renowned choreographer," said Nancy Sierra, about her relatives Noeira, 8 and Kylie. "It is a blessing to have Phil Wright here.
"This is awesome having someone with this experience and presence here to teach and inspire these young dancers to achieve anything that their heart desires."