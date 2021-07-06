The man who made sure the Success Dam is now being enlarged to meet Southeastern Tulare County's future needs has died.
Richard L. Schafer, the longtime Tule River water master, died on Thursday at the age of 95. While Schafer led numerous water agencies over a lifetime of service, he will be most known for his effort to enlarge the Success Dam. As a result the Dam was renamed the Richard L. Schafer Dam in his honor.
But the dam named in Schafer's honor is just one of the numerous projects that Schafer led to improve the area's water quality. He designed numerous Tule subbasin water delivery systems for the area and also maintained the finances for many river systems.
Schafer's career in water began in earnest as a civil engineer in 1951 when he worked as a construction engineer fro DuPont. He stayed with the company until 1959 and then formed his own company R.L. Schafer and Associates in 1960.
Through his company, he had numerous water agencies throughout the Valley as clients, helping them with water issues. Among his clients were the Lower Tule River Irrigation District and the Lindsay-Strathmore Irrigation District.
He served for decades as the Tule River water master after taking over in the position in 1962. He was also served with many other water agencies including as district manager of the Lower Tule River and Pixley Irrigation Districts from 1961-1971.
He also served as design and construction engineer for numerous irrigation districts, including the Saucelito Irrigation District and Lower Tule River Irrigation District from 1959-1971. He continued to serve as a consulting engineer for numerous agencies through the early 200s.
He did it all as the Tule River water master taking care of the tasks of water scheduling, storage operations, flood release operations and diversions along with maintaining all the records and reports for water rights for Success Lake. He served as the Tule River water master for 56 years.
Schafer also served on a number of engineering, agricultural and water associations and boards and was extensively involved in Kiwanis.
A World War II veteran, Schafer was an infantryman in the Army. He received the lifetime achievement award from the Association of California Water Agencies in 2018. In selecting him for the award, the association stated for 60 years Schafer devoted his career to the conservation and sustainability of water supply and irrigation water distribution in the Valley.
“His work has focused on advancing regional and State water projects and influencing California water and agricultural policy,” ACWA stated in presenting him the award.
“His keen interest in water resources issues and his influence on state water policy have not only benefitted the lives and livelihoods of San Joaquin Valley residents, but of all Californians,” said ACWA Board president Brent Hastey when Schafer was selected for the award.
Schafer served as Chairman of the San Joaquin Valley Agricultural Water Committee for 38 years and as Chairman of the Mid-Valley Water Authority’s Advisory and Negotiating Committees for 36 years. He coordinated the Tulare Basin Water Quality Coalition and the Tule Subbasin Technical Advisory Committee.
Into his 90s, Schafer was still serving on many water boards and was still a consultant to 13 different water associations. He was also still serving as a coordinator for the Tule Sub-Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agencies.
He also served on ACWA's State Legislative and Groundwater Committees. His devotion was show when from 1961 to 2017, he attended 111 straight ACWA conferences, “a feat that may never be matched again,” ACWA stated.
Schafer's crowning achievement came with the enlargement of the Success Dam, which was renamed after him in 2019. The project now being done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will allow Success Lake to hold an extra 28,000 acre feet, raising its capacity to 110, 300 acre feet.
Cost of the project is $135 million and is expected to be completed in 2023. Phase I of the project is being completed this summer.
Schafer's career came full circle with the Success Dam as he began with the Tule River when the Success Dam was completed.
During the ceremony in which Success Dam was renamed on Schafer's honor, McCarthy presented Schafer with the bill signed by Trump framed.
“We are hear to recognize a titan, and not just a titan for the community, but a titan for all of California when it comes to water,” McCarthy said at the ceremony.
Among those at the ceremony dedicating the dam in honor of Schafer was Dennis Townsend, Tulare County Board member who represents this area in District 5. Townsend worked for Schafer with his company as an architect for 12 years. “He offered me more money than I was asking for,” said Townsend, adding Schafer never sacrificed on quality.
To make that point, Townsend noted when he went to find a company car he came back to show Schafer a buyback. Townsend said Schafer gave a disapproving look and asked him “is it new,” Townsend said, adding Schafer eventually told him to find a new car.
“It was a really good experience,” said Townsend about working for Schafer. “He was very professional. He was a good mentor.”
Townsend said when McCarthy's office asked him about naming the dam after Schafer, he replied he couldn't think of a better way to honor him.
Townsend added you would be hard pressed to find anybody who knew more about water, also saying whenever there was a question about water, “he would be the one you would turn to.”
Phase II of the Schafer Dam project will raise the emergency spillway at the dam by 10 feet. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers reports there’s now a 1-in-50 chance in any given year for flooding to occur in Porterville from the Tule River. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers reported completion of the Dam project will reduce the flood risk in half.