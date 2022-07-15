There's a tendency in Congress so to speak to place bills that aren't considered to be as important on the back burner.
But those who are behind the Save Our Sequoias, SOS, Act, don't want that to happen. That was the theme of a forum hosted on Friday by Republican Congressman Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, the ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee.
The forum, “Save Our Sequoias: The Impact of Catastrophic Wildfires on the World's Most Iconic Trees” stressed the urgency of how action needs to be taken now to save the Giant Sequoias. Up to 20 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias were destroyed by the 2020 Castle Fire and the 2021 KNP Complex and Windy Fire.
Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy is a leading sponsor of the bipartisan SOS Act along with Westerman, Democratic Congressman Scott Peters, Republican Congressman Tom McClintock and Democratic Congressman Jimmy Panetta.
The SOS Act is intended to ensure the active forest management that has been lacking to preserve the Giant Sequoias will immediately take place. A major component of the bill is is to streamline the process in which officials can clear the forest of fuels such as smaller trees and brush that have helped lead to the wildfires along with drought and climate change.
As part of that effort the act would declare a State of Emergency for the Giant Sequoias over the next 10 years due to the threat of wildfires, insects and drought.
The act would also establish a Giant Sequoias Land Coalition consisting of 11 members, 6 federal officials, 2 state officials, 1 Tulare County official, on Tule River Tribe official and one official from the academic sector. That coalition would essentially oversee the efforts to preserve the Giant Sequoias.
Those who participated in Friday's forum talking about how thinning and prescribed burning will be needed to preserve the Giant Sequoias.
Kristin Shive, a forest and fuels specialist with the UC Berkeley cooperative extension, talked about how thinning could eventually lead to the prescribed burning that's needed that would accelerate where the situation needs to be as far as preserving the Giant Sequoias.
But Shive also stressed the need for adequate staffing to do what's necessary. It was discussed in the forum that about 50 to 60 years worth of work is needed to be done in the next 10 years to make up for the lack of active management.
Joanna Nelson, director of science and conservation planning for the Save the Redwoods League, said a year-round prescribed burning workforce will eventually be needed.
Westerman noted proactive management such as prescribed burning and thinning has helped save the Mariposa Grove consisting of 500 Giant Sequoias from the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park. McCarthy noted 1,000 firefighters were battling the Washburn Fire.
But Shive said because of that management she actually wasn't that concerned for the Mariposa Grove. “I actually wasn't very concerned,” she said. “That's an incredible success story.”
But she added the vast majority of Giant Sequoia groves haven't received the same kind of management and referred to them as being in “critical condition.”
Which led to the urgency of passing the SOS Act on its own this year. There has been talk the bill could be pushed to next year and passed as other part of legislation such as the farm bill.
“Congress should pass this bill quickly and get it signed into law,” McCarthy said. “We are racing agains the clock.”
“Not on our watch,” Westerman said. “We're not going to let these trees be destroyed by wildfire. We know how to prevent it.”
Westerman went onto say it would be a sin not to preserve the Giant Sequoias. “Scripture says when you know the right thing to do and you don't do it, it's a sin,” he said.
Among those who spoke were Tule River Tribal Council member William Garfield who spoke about the ongoing water settlement legislation negotiations.
He said that legislation would ensure a consistent water supply from the South Fork of the Tule River to the Tule River Reservation. He added that legislation along with the SOS Act would provide for the protection of the Giant Sequoias.
CAL FIRE deputy director of resource management Matthew Reischman talked about how active management helped save Mt. Home State Forest from the Castle Fire. Balch Park was saved from the Castle Fire through active management as well.
Out of the 4,500 Giant Sequoias on the Mt. Home State Forest, 268 died as a result of the Castle Fire, Reischman said. He said the ability to clear dead Ponderosa and Sugar Pines surrounding the Giant Sequoias helped saved them. He said 2.5 million board feet was cleared, enough to build 150 homes.
Mechanical thinning versus commercial logging and managing the forest in an economically viable way was also an issue addressed in the forum. That issue along with balancing the protection of species with the need to clear the forest was also discussed.
Shive said while grove health should be the driving factor in the policy that comes with managing the forest when it can be done in an economically viable way “that's a win-win right there.”
Westerman noted while Giant Sequoias can't be used for timber, dead smaller trees and smaller trees adding to the density of the forest and increasing the wildfire threat to Giant Sequoias can be cleared in a way that saves taxpayers money and benefits the economy.
Tulare County grants and resources manager Denise England noted Tulare County used to have three sawmills but now just has one, Sierra Forest Products in Terra Bella. She said there are still logs from the 2016 Cedar Fire that need to be moved.
Kent Duysen, Sierra Forest Products general manager, noted the the sawmill is now the southern most sawmill in California.
He, Shive and and Nelson advocated for a park-like setting in which visitors could walk through the forest.
When talking about the current condition of the Giant Sequoias, Duysen said, “it just makes me sick to see the condition of our groves.”
The entire forum can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNOqnOT1MAQ