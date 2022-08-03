National Night Out is an event brings the community out and offers a wealth of information from the various first responders and local community organizations.
At Veterans Park this year on Tuesday there were 49 booths featuring community, county, state and national organizations as well as the First Responders, from Porterville Police, Animal Control, Imperial Ambulance, California Highway Patrol, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Porterville Fire Department, and more.
There were many booths from Burton School District and Porterville Unified School District as well.
Officers Araceli Esparza and Marcel Morales worked together organizing the community service event.
Officer Erika Valdez said, "It's a fun event to get the community together and interact."
There were PUSD high school students from the Junior Police Academy who helped prepare hot dogs after they were cooked.
PPD K-9 Officer Justin Ellestad did a demonstration with Kaiser, his Malinois, after it cooled down after 7 p.m.
"I'm happy to be out here and see the community and continue to build our relationship," said Ellestad.
He let Kaiser off his leash for the demonstration and he went after another officer, who had a heavy leather guard on his arm.
There were children, teenages, and some adults watching, and the crowd gasped when Kaiser grabbed ahold of the officer's arm, and hung on.
Ellestad calmed Kaiser down and put him back in the air-conditioned police car.
A little boy in the audience asked Ellestad, "How bad does it hurt to get bitten?"
"I've been bitten three times," said Ellestad,"and it hurts, and it leaves a bruise."
Ellestad told the crowd Kaiser detects firearms and ammunition. And he has had him 3-and-half years, and he'll stay with him for his whole career.
Another child asked if anyone could outrun Kaiser, and the short answer was, "I've never met anyone who could outrun him."
Fred and Elva Beltran were at the NNO, and Fred said, "It's good to see the organizations come together for a common good cause."
"This is our first time here," said Tasha Chandler, with her 2-year-old son, Thomas, who got a Sheriff's Star sticker from TC Sheriff Deputies at their booth, "We are going to see the Police officers and the First Responders."
Kaiao Fox with Porterville Animal Control had two beautiful dogs, Pandora a young Husky, and Gypsy, brown and white hound mix at NNO to be adopted.
Kenneth Rivera, and two sons, Luke and Logan, 2 and 7, were enjoying NNO. Luke and Logan both got Sheriff's Stars, and Logan said, "I got to play games, win prizes, and I got to meet Police officers and Sheriffs deputies."
"We are enjoying our time here, it's worth fighting the heat," Rivera said.