Those who have been following the Friends Who Like Upper Tule Facebook page know all about the saga of Oreo.
And those who have been following Oreo's escapades will be happy to know Oreo is doing well and receiving the care he needs.
The travails of Oreo, or Oreo Nelson since he pretty much became Camp Nelson's community dog, have been posted by Camp Nelson residents on the Friends Who Like Upper Tule Facebook page for sometime now. Oreo became comfortable enough to be a part of the community but not really comfortable enough to stay with anyone in the community so the entire community pretty much took care of him. “He's pretty much like the community dog,” said Taylor Mueller who works at Henderson Veterinary Hospital.
And it's pretty much going to stay that way as Oreo will return to Camp Nelson after he completes his recovery at Henderson Veterinary Hospital. As Mueller put it, Oreo was “thriving” in the community until recently.
Tanya Wolfe, along with her husband Greg Wolfe, who were able to catch Oreo, agreed Oreo will have to stay as the community dog. “He's still going to be a community dog,” she said. “He's an escape artist.”
The belief is Oreo has been abused which is why he shies away from humans. Diane Marcellus posted on Facebook “Lots of people would like to adopt him but he’s afraid of humans. He will come play with your dog though.”
A Facebook page for Oreo states his story as this: “I was dumped by some terrible people up past Rogers’ Camp. I have since moved down to Camp Nelson and Pierpoint and have decided to adopt the entire town. If I am caught to get help, I will struggle and possibly hurt myself, so be careful with me... I am happiest roaming free with my neighbors.”
With the severe storms and the heavy snow it was obviously becoming more difficult for Oreo to be on his own although he could still be seen running through Camp Nelson despite the harsh conditions. Then a little more than a week ago the effort to catch Oreo became more urgent when Oreo could be seen limping and bleeding with a seriously damaged paw.
Oreo did seem to become more comfortable with Camp Nelson residents Greg and Tanya Wolfe as Oreo came into their backyard on Wednesday night. But Tanya did say it took “sheer will” to catch Oreo.
The Wolfes have a fenced yard and they were able to contain Oreo and put a collar on him.
The Wolfes took Oreo to Henderson Veterinary Hospital on Wednesday night where he has been under the care of Dr. Jeffrey Scheer ever since. Tanya said once Henderson Veterinary Hospital told she and her husband they could take Oreo when he was caught, they felt more comfortable about catching him. “That was huge for us,” she said.
But Wolfe stressed the entire community of Camp Nelson has helped care for Oreo.“This is a community effort,” she said. “No one is taking any credit for this.”
“He needed treatment pretty bad,” said Mueller about Oreo. But Mueller said Oreo is doing well. “He's real calm. He's sweet,” she said. “He's a beautiful dog.”
There have been numerous posts on Facebook in support of Oreo and praising the Wolfes for their action. “Bryan Davis posted “Tanya Wolfe good job sis.”
Mueller said Oreo would be sedated throughout Thursday but should be more alert today. Mueller said Oreo will receive all the medical care he needs.
“He's going to get the whole works. He'll get the works today,” said Mueller about the care he received on Thursday. “He's going to get his paw fixed up. His foot was pretty messed up and infected.”
She added Oreo also has an inner ear issue that's causing his head to tilt that will be examined.
Camp Nelson resident Jolene Evans Huckabay has helped organize a fundraising effort to raise funds for Oreo's care. Those interested can send a check to Henderson Veterinary Hospital, 238 West Henderson, Porterville 93257 and include a note with Oreo's name.
Those interested can also drop by Henderson Veterinary Hospital with a donation. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There are also two other ways to donate. A jar has been placed at the Camp Nelson store for Oreo. Tanya Wolfe also has a Venmo account and those interested can send her a private message on Facebook for information on how to donate to facebook.com/tanya.wolfe.39
“Thank you for all the support for Oreo, the wonderful comments and offers of donations,” Wolfe posted on Facebook. “Thank you again for all the support you have shown and a big thank you to my husband for pushing to get this done.”
It's obvious why the dog ended up with the name Oreo as he's black and white. He's a border collie who looks to be a mixed breed. And it's obvious he's loved.
“You're such a good boy, Oreo Nelson,” Trisha Te Logan posted on Facebook. “Such a fun and silly boy to watch,” added Lisa Andrus on Facebook.
As far as the spirit of Oreo, Greg Chadwell summed it up best when he posted on Facebook about Oreo, “He has been a warrior.”
Freelance reporter and former Recorder Editor Claudia Elliott, who contributes to the Recorder, contributed to this story.