It was a day that will never be forgotten by the 22 cadets graduating Wednesday during Porterville Military Academy’s first-ever commencement exercise held at the PMA campus.
Wearing navy-colored cap and gowns, the cadets made their way to their seats as “Pomp and Circumstance” played and family cheered and guests cheered them on before settling down and quietly standing as the PMA Color Guard presented Colors and as the National Anthem played.
“I would like to thank you for attending tonight and for your continued support of these graduates,” said Doug Ihmels, PMA principal, addressing family, friends and honored guests in attendance, including PUSD Board President Lillian Durbin, Trustee Pete Lara, Jr., PUSD Superintendent Nate Nelson, and former Superintendent John Snavely, one of the main driving forces in the creation of PMA, General Peter Cross, and Perry Finzel representing Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s office. “We are very proud of their accomplishments and their representation of what it means to be a PMA cadet.”
Shae Bell then delivered the same welcome in Spanish before Jolene Robles recognized CSF and Golden State Seal recipients before PMA Counselor Jaynie Castillo presented the scholarships and PMA Commandant of Cadets, Col. Frederick Dohnke, recognized seniors achieving officer status in the California Cadet Corps.
PMA’s top-ranked student, Captain Elijah Mauck, was then presented with a special medal before delivering his speech which Major Ashley Santizo delivered in Spanish.
“This truly is an exciting and bittersweet moment for all of us,” Mauck said before reminiscing about numerous funny memories and different bonds made over the past four years. “As seniors, we have helped build this school into what it is today from the very beginning. We will leave our legacy on campus in one way or another.”
And as they go on to the next chapter of their lives, Mauck said, they will carry on with the friendships and memories they have collected, for the rest of their lives.
Emily Robertson presented a “Thank you” speech, thanking all of the PMA staff, administration, instructors, including Mrs. Rice – the only teacher who has been there all four years – as well as office workers and custodians.
“You’ve all played an essential role in our education and lives, and for that, we are grateful,” she said before signaling out several more teachers. “You know us the best and have our best interests in mind.”
Robertson also thanked the military personnel for their part in making the cadets wiser and brighter.
“What you taught was more than just the school curriculum. You gave us life advice, supported our decision for the future, and helped us achieve that,” Robertson said. “We will miss having excellent teachers like you in our lives.”
Robertson also thanked family and friends for their support during the journey.
“Each of you has a place in our hearts and we are eternally grateful,” she said. “As we take the next step in our lives, we will keep all of you in our hearts and will never forget where we came from or the people who helped us become who we are today.”
The awarding of diplomas followed, with cadets, one by one, making their way to the diploma table where Nelson, Durbin and Lara Jr., presented the students with their diplomas as senior comments were read by PMA staff. Along the way some of them took a bow, some waved at their families, high-fived their classmates along the way, and stopped for a selfie with their graduating class behind them before turning and taking a selfie photo with the crowd in the background.
“Graduates, at my signal please move your tassels from the right to the left,” Ihmels said. “On behalf of the Porterville Unified School District Governing Board of Trustees and the Superintendent, I now pronounce the Porterville Military Academy Class of 2022 graduated. Congratulations.”
And with that, cheers exploded, the music started and the students walked back into the gymnasium before walking out again and meeting up with their loved ones for congratulatory hugs and photos.