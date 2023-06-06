It was another balmy evening at Jamison Stadium for the Granite Hills High School graduation on Friday.
ASB president Yuvira Estrella welcomed the class of 2023 and everyone to the ceremony, after 217 graduates in maroon caps and gowns, 5 valedictorians in white gowns, walked into the stadium to the strains of Pomp and Circumstance, preceded by robed GHHS faculty.
She thanked the teachers, parents, and staff who made the past four years possible. Estrella told graduates they were embarking on the next chapter of their lives, but it was important to look back on all the changes endured. They live in an ever changing environment with cause and an effect, and upon graduation they can play a role in their own cause and effect,” she said.
GHHS Principal Jacob Bowker welcomed Porterville Unified School District trustees Rudy Ruiz, Tom Velasquez, Juan Figueroa, Jr., Dr. Martha Stuemky, Assistant Superintendent, and Dr. Nate Nelson, Superintendent. “Today we celebrate the accomplishments of 217 young adults,” he said.
"Parents you have much to be proud of. Your hard work has paid off as you see your child proceed across the stage."
He spoke about GHHS traditions and the lightness and energy the students brought on campus in their first years, then the pandemic struck, and they were filled with uncertainty, filled with shock and confusion. Then with hope, empathy, and innovations, a gradual reemergence began, and normalcy began to return, he said.
“And now you're ready for the Renaissance. You are equipped to take on any challenge the world can put before you. Believe that you are our future.
“The great Maya Angelou once said, 'Do the best you can, until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.'
“Live out your lives the best that you can. Make the most of every day, one day at a time, and make the world a better place. And remain focused. Never settle for good enough, always pursue better.
“You have personally made me very proud to be a principal.”
Of the 217 graduates, 18 were California Scholastic Federation Seal bearers and 20 graduates achieved a GPA of 4.0 or higher. Bowker said 66 students had been accepted to top ranking colleges. Bowker went on to name other graduates who had completed the academics of ACE, LJE, CODE, and CCI and AVID, Golden State Seal Merit Diplomas, and 17 earning the State Seal of Biliteracy and more successes and awards, as well as the 5 Valedictorians.
Valedictorian Nicholas Huynh spoke about change, and how they were facing a new chapter in their lives. He said they were dedicated and hardworking. And he thanked all the teachers and staff members for making a powerful impact on their education. He translated his speech into Spanish, and thanked his parents for all their support and love. saying, "You're the best. Thank you."
Valedictorian Lesley Arreola said, "We made it through four years of high school. Not only did we get through normal high school, but we got through an entire pandemic.
“It is a testament to our accomplishments, but we couldn't have done it without the help and support of the people around us, so thank you to the people who helped us grow.
So once more Class of 2023, We did it! We did it! Yeah!"
Valedictorian Joanna Martinez said the class owes its success to the tremendous work they did, but also to the support received from family and friends. They were the pillars that held everyone up and motivated them and provided them with encouragement, Martinez said.
Martinez then thanked her family personally in Spanish.
“Remember our actions and how we affect the people and the communities is how we are judged, now that we've graduated,” she said. “We have a responsibility to make a positive difference in the world.”
Vivianna Lemus, Valedictorian and Gates Millenium Scholarship recipient, spoke about the new journey the graduates are on.
"I want to thank my parents and family for their continuous sacrifice, efforts, and words of encouragement. It is through their efforts that I am standing here today.
“Their hard work and diligence showed me that I can accomplish anything I put my mind to.
I also want to thank my teachers, because it's thanks to them that I became inspired to pursue a career in education.
“And finally I want to thank everyone here today, you all have impacted the lives of those around you, and have made this journey possible.
“Graduates, we accomplished a major milestone of our lives, high school graduation. Our journey took an unexpected turn because of the pandemic, and we had to embrace change for the better of our education.
“However we managed to adapt to the situation, learn from one another and grow as individuals. Everything we have done has shaped us in some form, to mentally prepare us to take on the world.
“Change remains constant, and you have a different perspective and experiences.
“Be flexible and maneuver through the challenges and break down the walls that hold us back. And when we embrace new beginnings, everything becomes possible. Keep exploring the edges of the map of life and don't let the fear paradigm prevent you from discovering your success. "
Valedictorian Yadira Morales Hernandez said the class had earned their graduation and they should be proud of themselves.
"We took our own exams, wrote our own papers, made our own presentations, and met all the district requirements to graduate, and graduation is for all of us here. And it is how we should remember the end of our high school journey, and we've evolved and grown.
“Wherever you are, remember to take it a step at a time and be confident in your abilities."
Class president Estrella Ceballos gave the farewell speech and told the 2023 class she was proud of them. She spoke of what they dreamed of being when they were younger, a superhero, astronaut, a mermaid, or a princess.
But Ceballos always wanted to be a teacher and a mom, she said.
"Teachers and parents are the reason why I'm here today, so mom and dad, I love you, and you're the real reason why I'm here today.
I am delighted to see each and every one of you achieve your dreams together. We have achieved a lot."