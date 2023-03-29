To say Porterville High's Hannah McCoy was surprised Tuesday afternoon is an understatement as it was all evident on her face Tuesday as representatives of Edison International — SCE’s parent company — presented her with a giant faux check made out for $50,000.
She walked into the library after being told she was meeting her counselor to discuss something about graduation. Instead, she was met by PHS Principal Jose Valdez, counseling staff, teachers — and Southern California Edison personnel.
The next nine words blew her away.
“Hi, Hannah. I’m Brian Thoburn with Southern California Edison,” he said as he approached her with his hand outstretched.
McCoy’s mouth opened wide as she exclaimed, ‘Oh, my God,’ before covering
her face with her hands.
McCoy was then informed she has been chosen as a 2023 Edison Scholar, an honor that comes with a $50,000 Edison International Scholarship.
“I’m pleased to announce, Hannah, that you are one of our 30 Edison Scholars,” Thoburn said as McCoy remained visually affected and could be seen covering her mouth and wiping away at tears.
“Hannah, you’re just an example. Each year we honor 30 students as Edison Scholars throughout the California Edison territory — a program that Edison International believes in strongly because we want to invest in your future because we know that you will pay that forward,” Thoburn said as he congratulated her again.
McCoy continued wiping her tears, and with a big smile said she wanted to thank all the people who helped her.
“It was a hard time getting through COVID and everything, just some stuff that happened freshman year,” McCoy said. “I just wouldn’t be here without my teachers and my counselors and everyone who made this possible.”
Hearty applause followed as she continued to humbly cover her laughter and tears.
McCoy cried openly again when she facetimed her mother at work.
“Mom! Look what I just won,” she said, wiping away tears of happiness as her counselor, Connie Oropeza, held the phone for her. “I won the Edison Scholarship.”
Her mom, Alesha McCoy, had her own exclamation.
“Are you kidding me?” she said as Hannah continued to laugh and cry simultaneously.
Upon gradution, McCoy said she plans on attending Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, which has already accepted her, or UC Santa Barbara, for which she is still waiting to hear from, to major in math.
In her application video, she said majoring in math is “simply cool” and she enjoys it. Her dream is to become a math teacher, in part because of the impact her own teachers made on her while experiencing challenges growing up.
“It sounds pretty nerdy but it’s just cool. It’s math,” McCoy said as she talked of some of her early school struggles. “I think the type of student you are really depends on the type of teachers you have. I want to be able to make good students that make good decisions that have great futures.”
McCoy is Porterville High’s first Edison Scholar — the first to win the award from PHS.
“We are very proud of our student, Hannah. It’s always nice and a joy for all of us when hard work and sacrifice pays off for our students. She is definitely one of our top students. We are very proud of her and we know she is going to be very successful and use these monies to make a change, and come back into our community and be a positive influence for others So, we’re very proud,” Valdez said.
And it was all a team effort, Valdez said, praising Oropeza, who instantly thought of McCoy when she saw the listing for the scholarship, especially since McCoy loves math and had said “math is cool.”
In January, McCoy was worried because she had not heard back from Edison.
“I told her no news is good news,” Oropeza said. “I heard early March when I got the email. My reaction was I thought it was a scam at first. I read the email and I reread it and read it again. I was super shocked.”
And after telling the Dean of Counseling about the good news, she also told her it must be kept a secret until the presentation.
“I was definitely surprised and excited,” Oropeza said, adding it felt wonderful to be a little bridge and have a part in guiding her towards the scholarship application.
Her parents, Alesha and Jason McCoy, also said they were extremely proud of her.
“Hannah has always been an exceptional student,” said her mother, Alesha McCoy, adding she's involved in church, preschool, and is bilateral and bilingual. “I’m so blessed. So thankful and happy someone else has recognized her other than just mom. We’re so very proud of her. Words cannot describe how very blessed and very honored we are.”
Her mother also praised her “amazing teachers” from the Dual Immersion program to present and said they're the reason she's successful.
In all, 30 high school seniors will receive a $50,000 scholarship to go toward their STEM college education and help them follow their dreams in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) and empower them to change the world. Edison International has awarded more than $13.5 million in scholarships to 730 students through the program, fully funded by shareholders, since 2006.