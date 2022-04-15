Well over a thousand families with hundreds of children participated in the 2022 Easter Egg Hunt in Veterans Park on Friday.
About 5,500 brightly colored plastic eggs filled with candy, prizes or special tickets were divided up and scattered on the field in Veterans Park by City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services staff and volunteers from local high schools Monache, Porterville and Summit Collegiate High School helped for three different egg hunts for children aged 7-9, 4-6, and 2-3 year olds.
Sisters Avamae, 6, and Ellianna, 3, were excited to be at the Easter egg hunt and anticipated finding lots of eggs. They dressed in matching yellow printed dresses, gold headbands, with blue jean jackets. Their mother Tillie Hicks said, “I’m so glad the city does something for the kids. Because there are so many families that either can’t afford too, or have no time to spare.”
Heather Sandoval with Noah Sandoval, 5, said, “We are so excited to be back. This is a great experience for the kids and their families.”
All the fun began when 7-9 year olds scrambled to grab as many eggs as they could, and then suddenly the egg-filled field was empty.
About a half an hour later the 4-6 year olds scrambled for their eggs, then the little ones, the 2-3 year olds, who were often overwhelmed by the whole experience.
Volunteers also helped monitor the progress of the Egg Hunt, and helped return children to their parents when all the eggs were gone.
Parks and Leisure Director Donnie Moore announced the categories of the egg hunt, and reminded parents, who couldn't help their children, each egg had something inside, and the ones that had tickets could be redeemed at the booth being run by Galaxy Theater volunteers near Henderson Avenue in Veterans Park.
Some little girls in brightly colored dresses in the younger age groups hunted for eggs, while other children were all intent on getting as many as possible.
Moore thanked all the volunteers, Parks and Leisure Services staff, and The Recorder for event coverage. He remarked how wonderful the weather was, and it was great being out in the park, and offering things to the community, “This is what we love to do,” said Moore.
He also reminded families of all the spring and summer activities hosted by the City and Parks and Leisure Services, mentioning the City Pool will be opening soon. And to check all the Parks and Leisure Services activities either at City Hall or online.