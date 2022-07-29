To 9-year-old Angelica Palafox, who's quick thinking helped protect the home of a neighbor. The neighbor's palm tree caught on fire but Palafox was able to quickly provide a water hose from her home so the fire could be put out, preventing it from spreading to the neighbor's home.
To the newest Porterville Police Officers, Officer Yesenia Madrigal, Officer Ruben Ingraham, Officer Nataly Sanchez and Community Service Officer Anthony Urias who were recently sworn in by Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow.
To all of the graduating class, the 154th class of the Tulare-Kings Counties Law Enforcement Training Academy. And to the 18 graduates from the class who joined the Tulare County Sheriff's Office as deputies.
Also to the 10 new employees of the TCSO who were sworn in by Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.
To the Granite Hills High School Advanced Career Education, ACE, Pathway which was featured in the program “Your Character Matters” that was aired on KSEE Channel 24 on Wednesday night. 12 Your Character Matters stories were featured in the broadcast that was a partnership between KSEE Channel 24 and the Tulare County Office of Education. For links to all 12 stories visit tcoe.org/YourCharacterMatters.
To all of the firefighters who have been battling the Oak and Washburn Fires and also to all personnel who have monitored smoldering small fires that were still happening last week as a result of the Castle and Windy Fires. Earlier this week a four-person crew for the Porterville Fire Department completed a 36-hour shift on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County. The Tulare County Fire Department also sent a crew to the Oak Fire.
The Poppies recognize those for their community service and those in the area for their accomplishments. Those who have an idea for a Poppy can contact Porterville Recorder Editor Charles Whisnand, cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com or 784-5000, extension 1048.