An old timey tradition in Porterville and Springville is off to a grand start after the new Wagonmaster was chosen at the 2023 Wagonmasters Dance on Saturday, April 8 at Landing 13 Restaurant in Porterville.
2023 Wagonmaster Troy Pendley will be meeting former Wagonmasters in front of City Hall at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April. 22, to kick off the 60th running of the Jackass Mail Run, which was originally established in 1962, after the City of Porterville’s year-long Centennial Celebration.
The 60thrunning of U.S. mail being delivered from Porterville to Springville is entirely done by horseback and a horse drawn stagecoach. The wagon train and outriders are always a sight to behold, riding up Highway 190. "Come rain or come shine" the mail always has to be delivered.
Riders who want to join the Wagonmasters group should meet them in the vacant lot where the railroad used to run at the junction of D St. and Orange Ave. In the past there have been anywhere from 100 to 150 or more outriders with the mail run and for many it's a family tradition.
Highway 190 will be partially closed to vehicle traffic along the route from Porterville to Springville, while the Mail Run stagecoach, wagons and outriders are escorted by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol on the highway.
Not quite halfway up the highway, the Mail Run stops at Antler's for their lunch break and to water and rest the horses, and riders. There will be no trailers allowed inside the corral this year at Antlers.
There's always excitement as the riders pull in, and especially when they ride into Springville where there's always the possibility of a hold-up, so there's always an anxious and excited crowd of folks enjoying the beautiful weather and activities in Springville Park in anticipation of the
Jackass Mail Run, and seeing the sights and sounds of an "old Western style" brouhaha.
Former Wagonmaster Richard Camarena has been riding with the group for 30 years, and said he enjoys it every year.
Jon Minyard, another former Wagonmaster commented they've toned-down the revelry, because when mail run started in the early 1960's "it was quite the party."
It's mellowed and has become more family-oriented, and is fun for everyone.
The Jackass Mail Run and riders riding up the highway has also become a huge tradition in the local area, and the excitement of the Jackass Mail Run brings hundreds of people to Springville every April. It's a wonderful spectacle and community celebration.
Each year a special stamp is produced by the Mail Run Committee and sold at several businesses in Porterville and Springville. Along with this stamp along with standard USPS postage letters and postcards are dropped into the Jackass mail boxes which are loaded onto the Jackass Mail Wagon to go from Porterville to Springville.
The Jackass Mail Run got its start in 1961 as The Stage to Springville as part of the Centennial Celebration.
The first Jackass Mail Run was then held in 1962 as an unofficial kickoff to the Springville Sierra Rodeo. The Jackass Mail Run is traditionally held the weekend before the Springville Rodeo.
The Jackass Mail Run is a reenactment of when mail was delivered to Springville during Old West times.
For more information about the Jackass Mail Run visit www.jackassmailrun.com or the Jackass Mail Run Facebook page.