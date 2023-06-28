John N. McMilliams, Porterville Historical Museum archivist, has written a historical time line of Porterville which he read from during his and Dan Hogan's presentation about Royal Porter Putnam and his "Lost Years" which are not noted in Putnam's diary or in any existing history that has been found. Except a book "Gunfighters, Highwaymen, and Vigilantes" by Roger D. McGrath, which Hogan came across which gives interesting information about gold strikes, boomtowns, and the history of Tulare County, which was a much larger area than it is today.
McWilliams and Hogan gave their presentation on Sunday ath the Porterville Historical Museum.
Both McWilliams and Hogan have done much research, interviewing local people through the years, as well as Porter's descendants from whom McWilliams bought his remaining household effects.
Royal Porter Putnam was born in 1837 on August 5, in Covington, Putnam County, Tioga, Pa., to Zilpha Miller Porter and Thomas Putnam. Putnam's ancestors came from England and came to Massachusetts in the 1600's.
In 1858 21-year-old Putnam traveled in December on the Butterfield Overland Mail Stage Line.
Brothers Charles and Isaac Putnam were in charge of Packwood Station and Porter was hired by the Butterfield company and worked for $30 a month.
Porter's employment ended on April 1 with the Overland Mail Company, but he continued with Charles Putnam at Packwood Station. Isaac moved to the Comstock for the load silver strike in Nevada.
In December 1859 the Tule River residents could pick up their mail at the house of Charles Putnam on the south side of the Tule River. Local historian Bill Horst believes he was an agent working for Butterfield.
In 1859 R.Porter Putnam establishes a ranch at Outside Creek east of Visalia.
On May 8, 1860 R. Porter Putnam was living on the north side of the Tule River and began a trading venture with local Native Americans, stockmen, and immigrants. Telegraph wire reached Tule River in June.
McWilliams gave a short history of R. Porter Putnam's early days in Tulare County, his birth in Pennsylvania, the growth of the Tule River, it's change to Portersville and Porter's death in 1889 from pneumonia from catching a "wet chill" while digging up a Lemon tree to transplant.
Then Hogan presented his theory why there are at least two-and-half to three years of information missing from Putnam’s diary from July 1861 to at least February 1863.
Hogan said he was born and raised in Porterville and read Porter's diary as a teenager, and then when he was in his 20's. And he thought there was something odd going on.
He thinks Putnam went and struck it rich with Charles and Isaac Putnam.
Hogan’s theory is there was a gold strike in the Owens Valley in 1860, and it was part of Tulare County in those days. He thinks Porter, and the brothers Charles and Isaac Putnam founded the boomtown of Aurora in 1861 when they traveled over Walker Pass, driving Charles' herd of cattle.
Also in 1861 at Independence Creek Charles and Isaac had a mining claim and built a stone trading post, and are selling supplies to the other miners. They also had a post office, and Charles was selling beef from his ranch in the Owens Valley to the miners.
Hogan found a book titled "Gunfighters, Highwaymen, and Vigilantes," a study of society and violence in the mining and pioneer towns in the West with specific information about Aurora, and the Putnam brothers.
The Civil War was going on and rowdiness and violence was endemic throughout the area with the mixture of miners, Native Americans, travelers, immigrants, and people on the move across the country.
Hogan's theory is Porter was running a saloon in Aurora, and was making a lot of money, and so was Charles selling supplies and other goods to the other miners.
When it started to wane, Porter returned to Tule River.
During the time he was gone the Tule River changed its course due to it raining for weeks during the winter of 1861-1862. That winter was the wettest ever known, with more than 20 inches of rain.
The Tule River had flooded its banks, and when the floodwaters subsided the river was flowing a mile south of its original course.
Putnam was convinced the river would not resume its course and he bought 40 acres of land from Peter Goodhue in 1863 "to lay out a town," and had the land surveyed. He also had a sawmill built on the land that's now the Tule River Indian Reservation and a trading post.
And he constructed a large two-story building under some oak trees, it was called Porter's Tule River House, located on the route of the Overland Stage between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Hogan says this is his theory, because there are so many Putnams.
He's been reading about the Putnam history for years and thinks this might be right.
Fast forward to 1863 Porter came back and he built land, built the Tule River House, and went back East in 1864 to meet Mary Jane Packard.
He married Mary Jane Packard on April 4, 1864, in Portersville, Tulare County, California, and they were the parents of at least 3 sons. He died on October 21, 1889 in Porterville.