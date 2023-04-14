The overwhelming support for a courageous dog has led to his vet bill being paid.
Michael Knight, who established Oreo Nelson coffee to support Oreo, posted on the Friends Who Like Upper Tule Facebook page on Wednesday the Camp Nelson community dog's vet bill has been paid.
Knight, who has a cabin in Camp Nelson, owns Coastal Peaks Coffee in San Luis Obispo. Knight created a coffee blend in which all the proceeds would go to Oreo's vet bill. He stated it's a blend that's normally called Muddy Waters in honor of the blues legend.
Knight said he would leave 10-plus bags of Oreo Nelson Coffee at the Camp Nelson General Store today with all the proceeds donated to the community of Camp Nelson and used as needed.
And now that Oreo's vet bill has been paid, he's now giving back. There have been 3-inch by 5-inch stickers of Oreo created. The stickers feature an illustration of Oreo that says “CAMP NELSON CA LEGEND.”
All donations for the stickers are going to the John M Nelson Conservancy. The stickers were set to be available at the Camp Nelson Store and the Pierpoint Bar and Grill.
As far as Oreo is concerned, he continues to do well under the care of Dr. Jeffrey Scheer at Henderson Veterinary Hospital in Porterville. Jolene Evans Huckabay, who organized a fundraising effort and has a cabin in Camp Nelson, posted an update on Oreo on Wednesday.
Oreo has been the community dog in Camp Nelson for sometime and it's believed he was mistreated so he never has really warmed up to people but loves to play with other dogs and is otherwise friendly.
So Oreo, a black and white border collie who appears to be a mixed breed, basically ran through Camp Nelson free and was thriving while being cared for by the community. But there was an urgency to catch him recently when he was seen limping with a seriously injured and bleeding paw.
Camp Nelson residents Greg and Tanya Wolfe managed to catch him in their backyard and brought him to Henderson Veterinary Hospital.
“Oreo says helloooooo from Henderson Vet to everyone in Camp Nelson and Pierpoint,” Huckabay posted on Facebook. “He's doing well but tired of his cone.”
The bandage from Oreo's paw has been removed, but he must continue to wear the cone so he doesn't take the staples out of his foot. “Foot is doing great... not limping anymore,” Huckabay stated.
“He's petted several times a day and he’s not sure about that . He wants to escape but we are being very careful not to let him do that. He’s eating good and getting lots of rest.”
Huckabay posted Oreo was scheduled to have a fecal test done after all of his medicine is administered. Then if he's given a clean bill of health, “he should be able to return home soon,” Huckabay posted where the plan is for Oreo to continue to roam Camp Nelson free while continuing to be cared for by the community.