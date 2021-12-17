A family tradition that began in the late 1800s continued Thursday evening as a family gathered to celebrate “Las Posadas” or “The Inns” — a religious festival commemorating the Nazareth to Bethlehem journey of Joseph and Mary who searched for a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus. The celebration runs for nine nights, ending on December 24 where they finally find shelter.
With 5-year-old Mariah Herrera as Mary, and Giovanni Trujillo, 11, as Joseph, the small crowd walked to their first home but were denied entrance into the Inn.
The family tradition can be traced back to the late 1800s when Dolores Herrera's grandparents, Leonardo and Francisca Trujillo started it in Chihuahua, Mexico.
When her grandfather passed, her uncle took it over until his death three to four years later. The tradition was then passed to Herrera's mother, Leonarda Trujillo.
“Even though there are six of us sisters, I was her right hand,” Dolores Herrera said. “I remember mom was very sick and went to the hospital. At her bedside, she said it would be nice if I could keep the tradition going. I said yes. And, to this day, I use the same prayers my great grandpa used when he prayed. It is something very special to me. The family all gets into it and lots of us get together.”
Dolores Herrera said she was 36 years old when she took over, and continues today, even though she moved away. And for the past seven years, Herrera has been making her own trek from Santa Rosa to Porterville every December to keep the tradition going.
“It's getting hard. We aren't young anymore,” said Dolores Herrera. “But I'm going to keep doing it till I can't.”
With costumes made by Andrea Trujillo, all of her grandchildren have at some point played the part of Joseph and Mary, Dolores Herrera said.
The small crowd lit candles, with children using battery-operated candles, and walked to the first home on the nine-night journey. Many of them carried photos of loved ones who have passed.
Ruben Herrera Jr., 7, carried a photograph of his father, Ruben Herrera, Sr.
“He's in heaven,” the young Herrera said, adding he was only 3 years old when his father died.
“This is how we honor them,” his grandmother, Dolores Herrera said.
She carried a photo of Adelfino Herrera to honor him.
“No posada” they were told again and again as they knocked and pleaded for entrance.
As they sang their songs asking for entrance, a hummingbird suddenly appeared and stopped on a tied rope near the porch, only inches away from the group, for a minimum of 10 seconds.
When the celebration ended, Dolores Herrera heard about the hummingbird and was moved.
“That's my son,” she said as she got emotional. “He loved Las Posadas and came to them to the end.”
Her son was getting sick, she said, but insisted on being there.
“Then he fainted on December 25, Christmas Day, and was hospitalized,” she said. “He died two days later of pneumonia. But that humming bird. That would be my son. He came to watch.”
Dolores Herrera, with help from her brother, Lorenzo Trujillo, coordinated the nine days of “Las Posadas.”
“Rain or shine, we have been doing this,” said her niece, Terry Tapia. “We have a big family. There were 10 siblings and at least eight of us usually came to this. Today, five of us still do it, along with the kids from the others.”
Each night the evening ends with a Rosary at each home, starting with one Thursday at Dolores Huerta's sister Belia Jimenez's home and ending with a big Christmas Eve night at Lorenzo and Andrea Trujillo's home.
And each night, the singing and Rosary end with sharing a meal, or chocolate and pastries, and visiting.
“Then on the 6th of January, we gather again at the last home and put Baby Jesus away for the following year,” Dolores Herrera said. “Every home has their own baby Jesus but the main one is the altar set up at the last home. We all bring the baby Jesus and arrange them around the altar.”