I remember Jay Leno having Bill Maher as a guest on the tonight show. Bill remarked he was going to retire but the younger Bush was just elected and there was too much material to ignore.
Reading the paper and watching the news that's exactly how I feel.
California is host to 30 percent of the nation’s homeless population and half of the un-sheltered population.
A large new statewide study done by the University of California, San Francisco Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative takes a closer look at that period just before homelessness, by asking a representative sample of almost 3,200 homeless people from all over the state about the chutes they fell into, and what would have helped. (Marc and Lynne Benioff, funders of the UCSF initiative, are also co-chairs and owners of TIME). The study, published on June 20, was conducted between October 2021 and November 2022, and is the largest of its kind since the 1990s.
Some of the findings of the California Statewide Study of People Experiencing Homelessness, or CASPEH, were unsurprising: in the state with the nation's largest homeless population, people are unhoused because they don’t have enough money, and their lives and health and safety get much worse after homelessness strikes — a quarter of all participants had experienced sexual violence at some point. But some of the report’s data runs counter to popular perception: most homeless people were not from out-of-state, contrary to the myth people lacking housing move here because of the weather and policies, for example, and 40 percent of them were contending with homelessness for the first time.
The study also interviewed more than 300 of the participants in depth to get a more finely grained image of their situation and particularly the events that immediately preceded their misfortune. The study's lead author, Dr. Margot Kushel, a doctor and professor of Medicine at UCSF, was asked to answer four questions about what the study found.
What Is the Link Between Homelessness and Mental Health?The prevalence of mental illness and substance use among those experiencing homelessness is clear, but Kushel cautions the vast majority of mental illness among the study participants is anxiety and depression. It’s likely the lack of resources exacerbates those conditions, rather than the illness causing the homelessness, she says.
“I think that the driving issue is clearly the deep poverty, that the median (monthly) household income for everyone in the household in the six months before homelessness was $960, in a state with the highest housing costs in the country,” she says. Other studies have noted the end of pandemic stimulus payments and rising inflation has led to rents outpacing wages. The study notes in 2023, California had only 24 units of affordable housing available for every 100 extremely low-income households.
Nevertheless, Kushel also noted that treatment for substance addiction needed to be more available. Citing figures from the study, she notes “one in five people who had a substance use problem while they were homeless wanted treatment, and couldn’t access it. That number should be zero.” Similarly the study found two thirds of participants had mental health issues currently and only 18 percent were receiving any treatment. “That should be 100 percent,” says Kueshel.
Lost income is the main reason Californians become homeless. Below is a chart that displays survey results for reason to leave a home to become homeless.
Percentage of respondents who said the following was the primary reason they left their last residence is show in the chart.
Solutions?
With all the above information at hand, it would seem obvious we need to provide jobs that pay enough to allow these people to eat and pay rent or purchase a home. Passing out food stamps, vouchers for temporary housing, and creating shelters with short term funding isn't the solution.
The government at federal and state levels have had policies that have eliminated jobs that pay a decent wage and boasted they're creating jobs at a record pace. No, They're replacing good paying jobs with temporary jobs, or low paying jobs. That worker that was a middle manager at a tech company that moved to Mexico is now flipping burgers and that construction worker making $60 per hour is now working for the IRS or Post Office at the GS/PS 1 pay scale. Every time a profitable company leaves California for a corporate friendly state, we lose ground. The people that do not want to take lower pay move with the company. The rest who can't afford to move or have ties such as dependent relatives have to find good paying employment that doesn't exist. This state has to change its attitude toward corporations and attract new business with high paying jobs. Remember every government job created by the government is paid for by you and me. And I'm saying that as a retired government employee.
Bill White is a retired Air Traffic Controller and Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.